Rafael Devers was originally unhappy when questioned about his position in the field after the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman as a free agent last month. He said at the time that he was the Red Sox 3rd baseman and he intended to play that position in the upcoming season.

Rafael Devers was angry enough about his situation this spring that he considered asking for a trade, per @Sean_McAdam. McAdam relays that he isn’t sure what happened in those private conversations between Devers and the front office. pic.twitter.com/fL3oOvW8sK — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fast forward several weeks and Devers has apparently changed his point of view. Bregman is a Gold Glove-winning 3rd baseman and is clearly one of the best defensive players in the American League. Devers has been something of an erratic fielder throughout his career with the Red Sox and it would appear that he might be better suited to be Boston's designated hitter or take up another position, such as 1st base.

Devers now says he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Red Sox win this season. “I’m good to do whatever they want,” Devers told Red Sox beat writer Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “I’m here to help. I’ve already spoken to them about that and they know where I stand. But I’m just ready to play.”

It may have taken Devers quite a while to change his thinking. He was apparently quite angry at first, and he is rumored to have considered asking for a trade.

It's possible that he may have conveyed his original feelings to general manager Craig Breslow and his staff, per Boston sports radio producer Tyler Milliken.

Devers, Bregman should anchor Red Sox offense

The Red Sox were in contention for a Wild Card spot in the American League playoffs last year through the first half of the 2024 season. However, the team slumped badly after the All-Star break and they finished the year with an 81-81 record.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that the Red Sox would make moves in the offseason to improve on their 2024 finish. The Red Sox brought in power pitcher Garrett Crochet to anchor the pitching staff and they also signed Walker Buehler away from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Those two could serve as the mainstays of the pitching staff.

The Red Sox had pursued Bregman for much of the offseason, but so had the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs. Bregman and Devers figure to serve as a dynamic 1-2 punch when it comes to power and run production for the Red Sox offensive attack.

If All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran can continue to produce at the top of the lineup and shortstop Trevor Story can stay healthy, the Red Sox have a chance to be much improved this season.