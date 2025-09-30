The 2025 MLB postseason has officially started. All 12 teams playing in October have one goal, and that is to win the World Series. So what is the biggest factor for each playoff team that will allow that goal to be achieved or that will prevent a championship victory from occurring?

Toronto Blue Jays

Why the Blue Jays could win the World Series: Elite contact hitting

A Toronto Blue Jays World Series victory would be somewhat revolutionary because, in the era of the long ball, Toronto thrives with contact. In fact, they lead all of baseball with a team batting average of .265. They had a full 36 more hits than the next-best contact team in the sport.

Bo Bichette was leading the American League in hits until just recently as he has been out with a sprained knee. He and George Springer are both above .300 on the season. Bichette should return to action soon, and the team's Wild Card bye will give him extra time to get his body right.

Don't get it twisted. The Blue Jays can still pelt baseballs over the outfield fence when need be. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Springer are among the most prolific home run hitters in baseball, and Addison Barger and Dalton Varsho surpassed the 20-home run threshold this year, too. The team could even get a boost from Anthony Santander when it comes to homers. It is the team's ability to constantly get base hits that could lead to a World Series win, though.

Why the Blue Jays won't win the World Series: Bo Bichette's injury

As mentioned earlier, Bichette is currently out with a knee issue. It is possible that he won't be at game speed upon his return and that is if he is even ready to go by the time that the Blue Jays take the field again. If Bichette misses more time or isn't at full strength, Toronto would not only lose their best contact hitter but arguably their best defender, too.

In addition to thriving as a contact hitting team, the Blue Jays' reliable defense is a part of the reason they earned the top seed in the American League. A number of different players have stepped up for the Blue Jays this season, but Bichette is the star made for postseason success, and they'll need him to thrive in order to make a deep run.

Seattle Mariners

Why the Mariners could win the World Series: The rotation stays hot

The Seattle Mariners have long had one of the best rotations in baseball. The unit, which is mostly homegrown, features Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller. The first four of those pitchers have at least one All-Star nod to their name, if not more.

However, the pitching staff dealt with injury issues for much of the season. That led to the offense actually being the Mariners' calling card. The Mariners' starting rotation is finally healthy and has started to live up to their potential during the last month of the season. The team had just a .223 batting average against during the last 28 days.

After making numerous trade deadline acquisitions that bolstered the offense, including Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez, it seems like the offense is here to stay. If the rotation is just as elite, it may be an inevitability that the Mariners get to the World Series for the first time ever, and they could most definitely win the whole thing.

Why the Mariners won't win the World Series: Cal Raleigh's lack of postseason experience

Naylor and Suarez aren't the only big-time run producers on the offense. Julio Rodríguez, Jorge Polanco, and Randy Arozarena all surpassed the 20 home run mark this season. It is, of course, Cal Raleigh who is the catalyst of this offense, though. The AL MVP award will likely come down to Raleigh or the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.

Judge put up historic numbers, as he does every year, but what Raleigh did was unprecedented for a catcher. Raleigh became the first backstop to hit 60 home runs in a season. Raleigh deserves the MVP, but he doesn't have the postseason track record that Judge has. In fact, Raleigh only has five career postseason appearances, whereas Judge plays deep into October seemingly every year.

The Mariners need Raleigh to continue playing at a high level if they are to win the World Series. However, expecting such prolonged and prolific production from a catcher this late into the year might be unrealistic. The position is so physically demanding that regression may be inevitable.

Cleveland Guardians

Why the Guardians could win the World Series: Steven Kwan is one of baseball's biggest postseason risers

Steven Kwan was a trade deadline candidate earlier in the year. The Cleveland Guardians decided to hold on to him, and that decision has paid off in dividends. It will be even more beneficial in the postseason because Kwan always gets better in the playoffs. Kwan has twice played baseball in October.

In 2022, the outfielder hit .300 and even belted a long ball. He was somehow much better in the 2024 playoffs as Kwan batted .381 in 10 postseason games. Kwan goes from good to great in the playoffs. If that happens again, then the Guardians have two genuine offensive superstars. Jose Ramirez always shows up when the lights are the brightest.

Why the Guardians won't win the World Series: Trimming the rotation down

The Guardians were the hottest team in baseball to end the season. They erased a 15.5-game deficit in the standings to the Detroit Tigers to come back and win the AL Central.

A big reason for their late success was that they utilized a six-man rotation that emphasized the team's strength, which is pitching depth. Stephen Vogt's decision to rotate between six starters helped keep Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Slade Cecconi, Logan Allen, Parker Messick, and Joey Cantillo all fresh. It also masked that fact that the team doesn't have much star power in their rotation, nor do they have a clear-cut ace.

This six-man rotation was so effective that Cleveland's collective ERA from their starters from Sept 5. to Sept. 24 was 1.35. What got them to the postseason won't be what gets them to the World Series, though. Playoff rotations get trimmed down to four and sometimes even three players. Messick and Cantillo were left off the playoff roster for the best-of-three opening round.

The Guardians pitchers could stay hot, but the unit has struggled at certain times this season. They weren't elite until the six-man rotation was utilized, so they may revert to their old ways once it goes away.

New York Yankees

Why the Yankees could win the World Series: Unmatched home run hitting production

The New York Yankees have long been known as a power-hitting team. After all, they have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm, and Cody Bellinger. The team led baseball with 274 home runs this season, which was 30 more than second place.

Home runs are obviously important because they are automatic runs, but even more so, they demoralize opposing teams. The Yankees can string together homers that force their opposition to think that they have no chance. Judge is unstoppable, so he will surely continue hitting balls over the fence, and home run production from his peers will follow.

Why the Yankees won't win the World Series: Not enough contact ability

Although the Yankees are great at hitting long balls, that sometimes comes at the expense of contact hitting. The superhuman Judge will surely be fine in this regard. He somehow still hit .331 despite belting 53 home runs. The rest of the team's ability to just put the ball in play consistently has to be questioned, though.

The Yankees struck out 1,463 times in the regular season. Only the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies were worse in that regard, and the Rockies nearly set the record for losses in a season. Juan Soto's ability to get on base was crucial in the Yankees' run to the World Series last year. His departure didn't affect them too badly in the regular season, but they may see the repercussions of his choosing to play for a different New York team in the playoffs.

Boston Red Sox

Why the Red Sox could win the World Series: Aroldis Chapman is having a career year

Aroldis Chapman has been arguably the most well-known closer in baseball for the majority of his career. He is an eight-time All-Star known for his fastball that stays in the triple digits. Chapman is 37 years old now, and many expected him to take a step back this season. Somehow, he is instead having arguably the best season of his career.

Chapman still maintains elite velocity, but he has gained better control and command. It has resulted in a 1.17 ERA. Apparently, you can teach an old dog new tricks, and Chapman's newfound command will shut down opposing teams in the crucial late innings of games this postseason.

Why the Red Sox won't win the World Series: No Rafael Devers

There were reasons that made sense as to why the Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers earlier in the year. The converted third baseman never seemed to accept the team's decision to make him switch positions, and he started to become a clubhouse cancer because of it. Plus, the Red Sox replaced him with Alex Bregman as their star third baseman.

Having another big-time bat would surely be helpful now that the Red Sox are slated to face the Yankees in the Wild Card Round, though. Role players and unheralded players need to step up in the playoffs, but the postseason is really about the star talent. Rarely do contending teams trade their best player, and that decision may come back to bite Boston.

Detroit Tigers

Why the Tigers could win the World Series: The Tigers can return to early-season form

The Detroit Tigers had the best record in all of baseball for a good chunk of the season. Gaining momentum late in the season doesn't always translate to postseason success, though. Just last year, the Tigers won 24 of their last 34 games before losing in the ALDS.

The Tigers are deep on offense and have Tarik Skubal, arguably the best pitcher in baseball. There is a route to them figuring things out and winning the World Series, although it may be unlikely. The Guardians team that leapfrogged them in the standings and who they will play in the Wild Card Round is beatable, though. A postseason series victory could help the Tigers regain momentum.

Why the Tigers won't win the World Series: The Tigers' late-season struggles continue

The Tigers' early-season success might have been a little bit fluky. They just don't have much star power on offense. Javier Biaz is flawed, Trey Sweeney hit below the Mendoza Line this year, and Riley Greene led the AL in strikeouts. Skubal can only carry the team so far, and even he had some weird late-season moments, including an inning in which he became the first Cy Young winner with a balk, wild pitch, and error in the same inning.

Milwaukee Brewers

Why the Brewers could win the World Series: Base-running aggression and efficiency becomes too much for opponents to handle

The Milwaukee Brewers are filled with unheralded players, but their unique style resulted in the best record in baseball. More on what their biggest flaw is later, but if the Brewers want to overcome what is most likely to hold them back in the postseason, they need to thrive at doing something that nobody else does.

For the Brewers, that will be elite base running. The team had 164 steals this season, which ranked second in the majors. They also rarely messed up on the bath paths. The Brewers need to create extra opportunities in order to win the World Series, and their best bet to do so is to overwhelm opponents with speed.

Why the Brewers won't win the World Series: Untimely injuries

The Brewers had a great season, but injuries may get the best of them. DL Hall and Trevor Megill didn't return from injury until the regular-season finale. Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff have also been dealing with injury issues. Furthermore, Shelby Miller is out for the year.

The Brewers may end up without some of their top relievers and starters, and even if everyone is healthy enough to play, it likely won't be all systems go. A Wild Card bye will help the team get healthy, but it seems like the injuries added up at the wrong time for the Brewers.

Philadelphia Phillies

Why the Phillies could win the World Series: The Phillies don't have any weak spots on offense

A championship run has seemed inevitable for the Philadelphia Phillies for quite some time now. This may be the year they finally break through and win the World Series. The offense is loaded with stars. Bryce Harper is one of the greatest players of this generation, and Kyle Schwarber combines power and plate discipline unlike anybody else in the league.

J.T. Realmuto is one of the best catchers with a bat in his hand, and Trea Turner is elite come postseason time. Nick Castellanos is built for the big moments, and Alec Bohm has made the All-Star Game before. Harrison Bader has given the outfield an injection of talent, too. Opposing pitchers can't look at the Phillies' lineup and point out any particular area to target.

Why the Phillies won't win the World Series: Lack of pitching depth

Pitching depth was the one thing that plagued the Phillies all season long. The team spent the majority of the season with a weak bullpen. They improved in that regard by trading for Jhoan Duran, but the group of relievers still isn't necessarily elite. The starting rotation is also thin because Zack Wheeler is out for the season, and Aaron Nola is seemingly washed up. Wheeler was having a Cy Young-caliber year before suffering a blood clot in his shoulder.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Why the Dodgers could win the World Series: The Dodgers are built for October

The Los Angeles Dodgers know how to win in the playoffs: plain and simple. The team won the World Series last year. This season, they spent much of the year with a thin group of arms because of injuries, but the bullpen and starting rotation is healthy now. Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are expected to work as the starters, while Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Emmet Sheehan could move to relief roles that boost the bullpen.

Opposing offenses will never be able to breathe a sigh of relief because every pitcher in Los Angeles has nasty stuff. The team's offense always finds a way, too, and somebody will surely step up like Tommy Edman did last playoff run.

Why the Dodgers won't win the World Series: The bullpen doesn't pan out as expected

Although the reinforcements of the starters heading to the bullpen brings an influx of talent to the group of relievers, it isn't a guarantee that guys like Glasnow and Sasaki will thrive in a situation they are pretty unfamiliar with. The bullpen has struggled at certain times this year, and it wasn't great to end the season. Although the bullpen may end up being a postseason strength for the Dodgers, it is also possible it will be their demise.

Chicago Cubs

Why the Cubs could win the World Series: Run prevention

The Chicago Cubs have arguably the best defense in baseball. Pete Crow-Armstrong is arguably the best defensive player in the sport, and Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Kyle Tucker, and Nico Hoerner are all Gold Glove caliber. With so much offensive talent spread around the National League, the Cubs will need their defense to ensure they make the big plays.

Why the Cubs won't win the World Series: The Cubs are young and inexperienced

While there are veterans on the Cubs' roster, the team is largely young and inexperienced in the postseason. Chicago is filled with recent prospects-turned-pros. Cade Horton, Matt Shaw, Kevin Alcantara, and Moises Ballesteros all fit this description and are expected to make big impacts in the postseason this year.

Even Shota Imanaga, who is 31 years old, is only in his second MLB season. Crow-Armstrong hasn't got a taste of the playoffs yet, either. Chicago is talented, but the playoffs are a whole new ballgame, and the Cubs may find that out the hard way.

San Diego Padres

Why the Padres could win the World Series: Relief pitching

The San Diego Padres have a lot of big-name batters, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Manny Machado, Luis Arraez, and Xander Bogaerts. It will be the pitching that makes or breaks a run to the World Series, though. For one thing, the team's bullpen is elite.

Robert Suarez and Mason Miller have both spent time as arguably the best closers in baseball, and they completely shut off the eighth and ninth innings for opposing teams. Adrian Morejon has been nothing but dominant, too. If teams want to beat the Padres, they need to take the lead before the relievers come into the game.

Why the Padres won't win the World Series: Starting pitching

While the bullpen is great, the starting pitching staff has largely disappointed this year. Dylan Cease has regressed; Joe Musgrove is hurt; and Yu Darvish and Michael King missed most of the year. Darvish and King are back, but they aren't locks to perform at a high level in the postseason. The Padres' strength of their elite bullpen won't matter if their starters can't get the job done early.

Cincinnati Reds

Why the Reds could win the World Series: Playoff format

It seems highly unlikely that the Cincinnati Reds will get past the Dodgers in the Wild Card round, but anything can happen in a three-game series. After that, Cincinnati would take on the injury-riddled Brewers in the NLDS.

In recent years since MLB switched the playoff format, some teams that had a Wild Card bye have struggled after having days of rest and seemingly getting rusty. Perhaps the Reds will be the latest team to take advantage of this. A World Series run seems highly unlikely for the Reds, but anything can happen in October.

Why the Reds won't win the World Series: The Reds' offense just isn't that good

The Reds' lack of offensive talent is noticeable. In fact, they don't have a single .270 hitter on their entire roster. Elly De La Cruz can be electrifying at times, but he isn't always consistent. There just isn't much run production on the roster outside of the shortstop, either.

It is actually fair to say that the Reds as a whole, not just their offense, are pretty underwhelming. The team was 40-40 over their last 80 games, but the New York Mets basically handed them a playoff spot on a silver platter. All in all, the Reds are by far the worst team in the postseason.