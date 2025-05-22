The New York Yankees–Texas Rangers matchup was buzzing Wednesday night. The long-anticipated clash between slugger Aaron Judge and ace pitcher Jacob deGrom delivered the drama fans hoped for. But in a game dominated by established stars, 22-year-old Jasson Domínguez stole the spotlight. He blasted a walk-off home run that lifted the Yankees to a 4–3 comeback victory at Yankee Stadium.

Returning to New York for the first time since leaving the Mets, deGrom looked every bit the two-time Cy Young winner. The Rangers' right-hander recorded nine strikeouts on 103 pitches (68 strikes) over seven innings. He allowed just three hits and two earned runs. One of those came off a solo shot from Cody Bellinger in the seventh. Despite the dominance, deGrom exited with a no-decision as the Yankees rallied late.

Aaron Judge, who hit two homers in the previous game against the Rangers, stayed hot. He delivered a clutch RBI single in the eighth off Luke Jackson. That tied the game at three. Judge is now batting .402 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs this season.

The heroics, however, belonged to El Marciano. In the ninth inning, a groundball followed by a high toss got Cody Bellinger out at first. That left one out for the Yankees. The young center fielder then turned on a fastball from Jackson. He launched it deep into the second deck for his sixth homer of the year, and his first-ever career walk-off blast.

Jake Burger accounted for all of Texas’ offense. He hit a home run off Yankees starter Ryan Yarbrough and another off Tim Hill. The Rangers led the game 3-1 at one point, but the bullpen faltered again, dropping them to 25–25.

New York improved to 29–19, winning seven of their last 10 games. With Judge leading the charge and young stars like Domínguez stepping up, the Yankees look every bit like contenders in the AL East. They’ll look to keep that momentum going in the series finale against the Rangers on Thursday night in the Bronx.