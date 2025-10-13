The MLB Power Rankings are back as the American and National League Championship Series begin. The Seattle Mariners took Game 1 on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays to start the American League side. Both series are in action on Monday with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1. How do they fall in the MLB Power Rankings?

#1: Milwaukee Brewers (-)

The Brewers survived an elimination scare from the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series, winning Game 5, 3-1. Dueling bullpen games went the way of the Crew thanks to solo homers from William Contreras, Andrew Vaughn, and Brice Turang. It marked the first time Milwaukee had won a playoff series since 2018 and its first trip to the NLCS since that same year. They lost to the Dodgers that year as well.

Pat Murphy and the Brewers have not announced a starter for Game 1, but Blake Snell will go for the Dodgers. The two-time Cy Young winner has been unhittable this October, so the Crew will have to solve him. Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 in front of the Milwaukee crowd on Tuesday.

#2: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Dodgers stole two games against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road to start the National League Division Series. After losing Game 3, they won Game 4 on an 11th-inning Orion Kerkering error to get back to the NLCS. They will have to go on the road again to start the NLCS, but Snell on the mound should make it easier.

The Dodgers lost all six games they played against the Brewers in the regular season. But if they have proved anything so far, it's that their regular-season performances are largely irrelevant. Their extra starters, namely Roki Sasaki, have papered over the bullpen issues, and the offense is clicking. Are they poised for another championship run?

#3: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Blue Jays absolutely dismantled the New York Yankees throughout the American League Division Series. A bullpen collapse in Game 3 prevented a sweep, but they left no doubt in Game 4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr was sensational in the series, with nine hits, three homers, and nine RBIs in four games. They are powered by the face of the franchise, proven by Sunday's outcome.

The Blue Jays lost 3-1 in Game 1 against the Mariners, scoring on the first pitch of the game and not at all after that. George Springer hit that leadoff homer, but they had just one hit the rest of the game. Guerrero went hitless in the game, and without their engine, the offense was rudderless. They look to bounce back in Game 2 with rookie sensation Trey Yesavage on the mound.

#4: Seattle Mariners (+1)

The Mariners held a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning of Game 4 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers on the road. They were 15 outs from making the ALCS for the first time since 2001. But the bullpen exploded and allowed seven runs over the next two innings. They went back across the country to face Tarik Skubal in the do-or-die Game 5. In a 15-inning classic, Jorge Polanco hit the walk-off that sent Seattle to the ALCS.

The Mariners won Game 1 on the arm of Bryce Miller, the power of Cal ‘Big Dumper' Raleigh, and more clutch hitting from Polanco. Miller allowed the homer to Springer on the first pitch and a single to Anthony Santander in the second but then retired 13 consecutive batters. Raleigh hit a solo homer to tie it, followed by a pair of RBI singles from Polanco to win it. Seattle is now three wins away from its first American League pennant.

#5: Chicago Cubs (+1)

The Cubs lost Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee and then dropped the do-or-die Game 5 on the road to lose the NLDS to the Brewers. Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd was blitzed in Game 1 but bounced back with a great start in Game 4. He will be key to their rotation moving forward. With Justin Steele coming back from injury and Shota Imanaga returning, Chicago's pitching should be better in 2026.

The loss ended the Kyle Tucker one-year experiment in Chicago with a dud as the offense collapsed in the biggest games. Tucker hit .259 with only one extra-base hit in the postseason. Will he land with another team? Or will he return to Chicago on a massive extension?

#6: Detroit Tigers (+1)

The Tigers made a furious comeback at home in Game 4 of the ALDS and had their ace on the mound in Game 5. But for the second straight year, they lost Game 5 of the ALDS with Skubal on the mound. It was not the ace's fault after 13 strikeouts and two hits in six innings. They played an entire nine innings after his departure, losing 3-2 in 15 innings.

The future is odd for the Tigers unless they are willing to spend to improve the offense. Reports from last offseason indicated that they were willing to pay Alex Bregman, but he landed in Boston. Assuming he opts out of that contract, could Bregman land with his former manager, AJ Hinch? The pitching is elite, but the offense needs to catch up.

#7: Philadelphia Phillies (-3)

The Phillies lost in the NLDS for the second straight season, likely ending this era of Philly baseball. Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, and Ranger Suarez are all free agents after the season. Could there be trades to rip apart the core that Dave Dombrowski has put together? It is possible, but Bryce Harper and Trea Turner will still be the heartbeat of the team.

This season of Phillies baseball will likely be remembered by Orion Kerkering's error that ended the season. Instead of taking the easy out at first, he tried to rush a throw home. Realmuto's Philadelphia run may have ended with him pointing toward first base as the season hurled toward him. It was a disastrous ending for Philly with a lot of questions for the future.

#8: New York Yankees (-)

The Yankees went down in flames in October once again. Luis Gil, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon all failed to finish the third inning in their starts. It was only 24-year-old flamethrower Cam Schlittler who went deep against the Blue Jays in the ALDS. The offense was anemic in the first game and most of the second game. But they could not carry any momentum into Game 4, leaving Schlittler out to dry.

The Yankees now have questions to answer in the offseason about their front office and coaching staff. Fans were furious after another postseason embarrassment, but Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone appear to be coming back. The development of Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe, among others, is part of the reason they have not won a championship. But blind faith has been the strategy with young players for a while now.

