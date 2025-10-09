After things got ever so interesting in Game 3, with Aaron Judge turning in some heroics to give his team some life, the Toronto Blue Jays took care of business in a major way in Game 4, putting up five runs versus just two surrendered before sending the Bronx Bombers to visit David Ortiz in Cancun for the winter.

Speaking of Big Papi, after the win, MLB's postgame show got a chance to catch up with Toronto's best player, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., after securing the win in the Blue Jays locker room, and the duo decided to serenade Yankees fans with a chorus of “Daaa Yankees lose!”

Vladdy Jr. just did "DAAAAAA YANKEES LOSE!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VBwQEkmFm9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now this, understandably, didn't sit too well with Alex Rodriguez, as the long-time Yankee attempted to defend his team despite a largely indefensible effort on the field, but for Vladdy Jr., that didn't deter his joy one bit, especially after either beer or champagne splashed in his eyes while his goggles sat on his forehead.

After turning in some fantastic performances during a legendary postseason effort in the making, Guerrero Jr. had a relatively quiet game by his usual standards, recording just one hit on four at-bats, even if he did get an RBI and was walked once. Fortunately, with a spot in the ALCS now locked up, Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays have a chance to rest up, reload, and prepare for the challenge ahead, be that a showdown against Cam Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners or Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers.