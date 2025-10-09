The New York Yankees’ 2025 season ended with a thud on Wednesday night, as they fell 5–2 to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 ALDS. Following the loss, manager Aaron Boone delivered a blunt assessment that captured both the pain of defeat and the reality of a series dominated by the Blue Jays.

New York Daily News Sports’s Gary Phillips took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share Boone’s honest postgame reflection after the Yankees were eliminated.

“The ending is the worst,” Aaron Boone said. “They beat us this series, simple as that.

They took it to us this series.”

USA Today's Pete Caldera also posted Boone’s emotional take, giving fans a glimpse into the clubhouse mood after the season-ending loss to Toronto.

“The ending’s the worst, right? This was a team that played for one another. It’s a beat up room in there.”

The Yankees entered the postseason with momentum after beating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, but the offense never clicked against the Blue Jays. Across four games, Toronto outscored them 28-14 and held the Pinstripes offense in check throughout the series.

Boone’s take wasn’t about blame. It focused on accountability. He acknowledged the Blue Jays had the advantage in execution while still standing by his players. The series featured a few bright spots, including a solo home run from Ryan McMahon and a solid start from rookie Cam Schlittler, but the bats went cold when it mattered most.

As the Yankees head into the offseason, Boone’s words may linger with fans and players alike. The manager didn’t sugarcoat it. His raw, direct comments gave voice to a season that ended too soon — and may spark the fire heading into 2026.