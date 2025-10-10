The New York Yankees were unable to defend their American League crown during the 2025 MLB playoffs, failing to take advantage of what seemed to be a disparity in starting pitching depth and offensive firepower. Following a four-game defeat versus the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series, another trying offseason awaits. The question most fans are asking is will Cody Bellinger return? The impactful outfielder plans to opt out of his contract, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

Following a productive 2025 campaign in which he batted .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, a .480 slugging percentage and .813 OPS, the expectation was that Bellinger would decline his $25 million player option and once again test the open market. The 2019 National League MVP continued his October troubles, slashing .214/.258/.393/.651 in 28-at bats against the Boston Red Sox and Blue Jays, but he was one of the Yankees' most trustworthy contributors for most of the year.

Since Bellinger has now put together a couple of impressive seasons in the last few years, a nice payday seems inevitable. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman has a big decision to make, as he tries to re-establish New York as the team to beat in the AL. If the Yankees want the two-time Silver Slugger and former Gold Glover bad enough, they should be able to bring him back.