Saturday was a day of fantastic finishes in MLB as both the Cleveland Guardians and the Miami Marlins scored come-from-behind victories on ninth-inning grand slams. Guardians infielder Daniel Schneemann launched his first career grand slam off Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jimi Garcia with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to give Cleveland a 5-3 lead that would end up being the final score.

Not to be outdone, Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers belted a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth off Athletics’ closer Mason Miller. The big fly gave Miami the 9-6 victory.

Incredibly, both Schneemann and Stowers already had home runs heading into the ninth inning. Stowers hit a two-run shot in the third inning keeping the Marlins in the game and Schneemann helped mount the Guardians’ comeback in dramatic fashion with a solo homer in the eighth inning before his go-ahead shot in the ninth.

The unexpected offensive explosion made MLB history. It marked the first day “where multiple players had multi-HR games, each including a go-ahead grand slam in the 9th or later,” according to Sarah Langs on X.

The two-homer performance brought Scheemann’s season total to four home runs in just 24 games. Stowers is now up to six round-trippers in 2025. The fourth-year lefty is on a bit of a binge at the moment as Saturday’s offensive onslaught marked Stowers’ second multihomer game in the last three contests. It was also his second walk-off of the young season.

Despite the incredible comeback, complete with ninth inning fireworks, the Marlins are just 13-19 on the season. Miami is in last place in the National League East, 8.5 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. However, Saturday’s win ended a six-game losing streak. The Marlins will take on the Athletics Sunday in the rubber game of the three-game series.

The Guardians, meanwhile, are off to a solid start in 2025. Cleveland improved to 19-14 on the year and pulled within two games of the first-place Detroit Tigers in the American League Central.

The Guardians have won 10 of their last 15 games and will look to win their second straight series when they take the field against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Sunday.