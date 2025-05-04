The Miami Marlins were down 4-6 at home against the Athletics entering the ninth inning of Saturday's game. They ended up putting together one of the most exciting finishes that Major League Baseball has seen so far this season. Xavier Edwards loaded the bases after earning a walk, and Kyle Stowers took care of the rest with his second walk-off of the year. He hit a grand slam against Athletics closer Mason Miller, delivering the win to a Marlins crowd that went crazy.

The fans at LoanDepot park weren't the only ones that were reacting to the energetic finish to the game, though. MLB fans took to X to share in the fun, expressing their disbelief that the Marlins were able to pull off the comeback behind Edwards and Stowers.

WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 🚨 KYLE STOWERS SENDS 'EM ALL HOME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/em550A2b1j — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“MARLINS OWN THE MLB,” commented one fan.

“ONE PITCH IS ALL IT TAKES,” said another.

“Off Miller too. Unbelievable! That’s two grand slams today in the 9th. Guardians now Marlins!” pointed out one fan in disbelief over the late game drama.

“Kyle Stowers has been a sweet little pickup for the Fish,” said one fan about Miami's hero.

“With 2 outs against one of the best closers in baseball . Respect to Stowers and Marlins,” commented another, showing respect for Miami.

The Marlins took full advantage of the first poor outing of Miller's season. Before Saturday, the young flamethrower was perfect on his save opportunities in 2025. The grand slam is a bad look for him, but it is the only blemish on his record through one month of the season.

Miami's win was huge for the team, snapping a six-game losing streak. The Athletics, on the other hand, had won their previous three games before their late collapse. The Athletics are one of MLB's sneakier teams so far this season.

Unfortunately for them, Saturday belonged to the Marlins, who might have just had their signature win of the 2025 season.