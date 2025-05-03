The Cleveland Guardians pull off a stunning 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays with a 9th inning grand slam. After a successful first season under Stephen Vogt, the franchise aims to overcome a slightly slow start to win its second straight AL Central title. It will not be easy with teams like the Detroit Tigers continuously improving with their young roster. As of now, Guardians sit at 19-14 and are two games behind Detroit.

The main reason why Cleveland just won its fourth game was due to the efforts of second baseman Daniel Schneemann. The 28-year-old has had a long road to the majors and isn't leaving this level anytime soon. Daniel Schneemann played in three positions on Saturday while hitting two home runs, including a two out, 9th inning grand slam. Talkin' Baseball posted a video on Twitter of the electric highlight.

Daniel Schneemann GRAND SLAM WITH THE GUARDIANS DOWN TO THEIR LAST OUT pic.twitter.com/5SAo8dS4FU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Guardians are still trying to find their identity after an uneven start

Despite the record, the Guardians have had some troubles on offense and defense early in 2025. Cleveland entered the year with the best bullpen in the league, but even that unit has been in the middle of the pack in ERA. It's a testament to Vogt that the franchise is 19-14, considering it ranks 20th in runs allowed per game and 21st in runs per game.

Still, there is plenty of talent on this roster to become an AL contender this season. The headline player is slugger Jose Ramirez, who is trying to build his Hall of Fame case. The six-time All-Star has hit five home runs and 15 RBIs this season with a .274 batting average. As Ramirez works his way into the season, the Guardians should continue to rack up the wins. There's no reason to panic at this time of the year, especially with the parity across the league.

Overall, Schneemann gave Guardians' fans a moment to remember on Saturday. And should this performance elevate the second-year utility player's confidence, that would be a pleasant surprise for Cleveland as it looks to contend for a World Series title again. It's a long season, but this group's early resilience, despite some uneven individual performances, is encouraging.