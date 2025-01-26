There's a strong pipeline of baseball players leaving Japan and coming to America right now. Pitcher Roki Sasaki is one of them, as he just signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. There's a new guy on the horizon though, who may be just as good.

The rumor is that Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami is the next Japanese phenom, per MLB.com. Murakami is supposedly a power home-run hitter looking to get into Major League Baseball in 2026. Murakami is about to turn 25-years-old, and already had a season with more than 50 homers in Japan.

In fact, Murakami's had several seasons with video game numbers on offense. He's reportedly had five seasons with at least 30 home runs in Japan, per MLB.com.

Murakami got a lot of attention from MLB teams after his performance in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The slugger helped lift Japan to a championship victory over Team USA. In that final, Murakami blasted a homer off of MLB pitcher Merrill Kelly that went 432 feet.

It's not all peaches and cream for the slugger. Murakami has seen his strikeout numbers increase in the last few years while seeing his slugging percentage take a dip. It makes sense, as power hitters often have their highs and lows. There will be questions about Murakami going forward, but that's the same for everyone. However, NPB, the league Murakami plays in, has seen a dead ball era over the past two seasons, so that is necessary to contextualize his performance.

Clearly, MLB teams will be watching closely at what Murakami does in 2025.

Roki Sasaki is the talk of MLB this offseason

Before MLB can marvel at Murakami, it will have to watch Sasaki. The Japanese pitcher was pursued by several teams this offseason, but Sasaki ultimately decided to go with the Dodgers.

Sasaki has taken the world of Japanese baseball by storm. He went 29-15 as a starter in Japan, while posting a 2.10 ERA. His success there with his control and velocity was something the Dodgers loved.

“Even then, his explosive fastball, pinpoint command and poise beyond his years stood out,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said, per MLB.com. “Roki has gone on to set records. He has made an indelible mark on the international stage. And we couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with him.”

Sasaki is immediately expected to enter the Dodgers rotation, working in tandem with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That's exciting news for Dodgers fans, as the team lost hurler Walker Buehler this offseason. The Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series champions in 2025.

Time will soon tell how effective Sasaki can be in Major League Baseball.