In a revealing interview with Jayson Jenks of The Athletic, legendary MLB manager Joe Maddon voiced concerns about Major League Baseball's growing reliance on analytics. Best known for leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a World Series appearance and guiding the Chicago Cubs to their historic 2016 championship, Maddon argues that data can't replace poise, competitiveness, or instinct– qualities he believes still separate winners from losers in the league.

Maddon, who also managed the Los Angeles Angels from 2020-2022, acknowledges the value of analytics, but he also warned against being overdependent on them.

“The Dodgers are great because they have talent, not just because of analytics,” Maddon said. He emphasized that data shines most in talent evaluation, citing teams like the Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers who uncover hidden gems through deep analysis. However, once games begin, he believes flexibility and feel must take precedence over preset data strategies.

Reflecting on his time with the Angels, Maddon shared frustrations where coaches were discouraged from making in-game adjustments based on instinct. He recalled infield coach Brian Butterfield being reprimanded for deviating from pregame data-driven positioning– even when real-time observations warranted changes.

“We were told to ‘just play the dots,'” Maddon noted, illustrating the restrictive nature of modern coaching environments.

The World-Series winning manager also spoke about leadership in today's data-heavy era. He advocates for empowering managers and coaches to use their years of experience instead of being controlled by rigid frameworks.

“Theory and reality are two different worlds,” Maddon said. “Feel is the gift of excellence.”

While Maddon played a key role in ushering analytics to mainstream baseball during his early days with Tampa Bay, he now calls for balance. He warns that extremism on either side — be it old-school tradition or new-school data worship — undermines the spirit of competition.

“I'm a centrist,” Maddon said. “I want to incorporate everything.”

Joe Maddon's insights remind us that while numbers matter, the human element of sport — instinct, trust, and creativity — still carries immeasurable weight in determining success.