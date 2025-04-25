Former San Diego Padres star infielder Ha-Seong Kim signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays this past offseason. Kim has yet to play in a regular season game with Tampa Bay as he deals with a shoulder injury, though. Rays TV reporter Ryan Bass provided an update on the infielder before Tampa Bay's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

“#Rays SS Ha-Seong Kim is in Los Angeles today, accompanied by head athletic trainer Joe Benge, to visit with Dr. Neal El Attrache, who performed his October shoulder surgery, as a check up. Kevin Cash said we’ll get word tomorrow on Kim’s progress,” Bass wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The check up will be crucial in determining his next steps amid his injury recovery. There is a chance that Kim could return sooner rather than later if the check up goes well.

Kim, a versatile infielder, can play third base, second base or shortstop. He spent the first four seasons of his big league career in San Diego with the Padres. Although Kim never officially made an All-Star team with the Padres, he did establish himself as a star player in 2023.

Kim finished 14th in National League MVP voting after slashing .260/.351/.398/.749 across 152 games played. He added 17 home runs, 23 doubles and 38 stolen bases. Kim also performed well on defense, ultimately taking home his first Gold Glove Award.

The 2024 season did not go according to plan for Kim, who hit .233 with a .700 OPS across 121 games played. He was surely hoping that signing with the Rays would present a fresh start — and it will once he returns from injury.

The Rays have featured many quality players over the years, but Kim has a chance to reestablish himself as a star in Tampa Bay. The team will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kim's injury status as they are made available.