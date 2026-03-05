The MotoGP 26 Release Date has been revealed, with a new trailers showing gameplay and more. Developer Milestone S.r.l.'s annual racing game brings new improvements like dynamic rider ratings, an expanded career mode, and more. It also brings a renewed physics system, and improved graphics editor. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MotoGP Release Date – April 29th, 2026

The MotoGP 26 Release Date is Wednesday, April 29th, 2026. It is available for pre-order for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam & Epic Games. The game will cost $59.99 USD. Players who pre-order receive the MotoGP 26 Scorpion Helmet & HJC Helmet Packs.

Furthermore, the game will be playable on both the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X.

MotoGP 26 Gameplay

MotoGP 26 is a racing video game developed and published by Milestone S.r.l.. It features a similar gameplay experience to its predecessors, but with several new improvements to make it better than ever before.

The game features a renewed physics system to give players more control over their bikes. It also allows for better handling through corner, and a new weight management to make the bike feel more natural.

MotoGP 26 also introduces new dynamic ratings which will be updated as the MotoGP Championship progresses. Furthermore, as you race, you'll unlock new collectible card packs, which contain cards of different rarities and exclusive artworks Ranka Fujiwara. Speaking of Riders and Bikes, the upcoming installment features all official riders and tracks from the 2026 season for MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories.

Additionally, the Race Off mode returns with a new location and a new 1000cc category called Production Bikes. They join Motard, Flat Track, and Minibikes in a much more relaxed environment. Overall, this mode is perfect for those new to the series who just need a bit of practice.

Speaking of newcomers, MotoGP offers a Pro and Arcade experience, similar to RIDE 6. The latter offers a more simplified experience for newcomers. But Pro players can enjoy a more realistic experience that tries to match the real thing.

Additionally, MotoGP 26 is cross-play, supporting 22-player grids (excluding Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2, which supports 12 players). But before you head onto the circuit, customize your look with the advanced graphic editor, then share your creations online (except for Switch 1 & 2).

MotoGP Story

MotoGP's Career Mode returns, bringing a fully 3D Paddock to serve as your hub for race weekend. As you prep for the race, you'll get access to two new features:

Thursday Press Conference – Set short and long-term goals such as Calling out rivals Pushing for faster bike development

Personal Manager – Handles things like Contract negotiations Meeting arrangements with Manufacturer and Team representatives Guiding decisions in the Rider's Market



But the overall objective of Career Mode remains the same. Climb your way up the ladder, surpass your rivals, and become a champion. Throughout the season, you'll make more decisions, develop more relationships, and face obstacles that obstruct your path to a great Legacy. Overcome all of those challenges to reign over the rest.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the MotoGP 26 release date, gameplay, trailer, and more. We look forward to diving into Milestone's next racing game in their longstanding series. We'll see you on the track when the races begin.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.