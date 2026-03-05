The San Francisco 49ers have had to reinvent some of their staff after a few departures, but they have moved quickly in filling those roles. Not only have they filled the roles, but they have used them for people who are well known around the league and have been in higher positions.

The latest person the 49ers added to their staff was Matt Eberflus, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The 49ers have hired Matt Eberflus as their assistant head coach of defense, per sources. Eberflus — the former Bears head coach and most recently Cowboys defensive coordinator — fills a key role vacated when Gus Bradley left for Tennessee,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys last season and was fired at the end of the year. The Cowboys' defense was near the bottom half of the league, and the team decided it was time to move on from Eberflus just after one season. Before that, he was the head coach of the Bears, and that tenure didn't work out well for him either.

Article Continues Below

The hope now is that Eberlus can find some success in this role with the 49ers, and he won't have as much responsibility as he did with the Cowboys and the Bears.

Eberflus isn't the only former coordinator/coach that they added to their staff this offseason. After being fired from the Atlanta Falcons, Raheem Morris joined the 49ers' staff as the new defensive coordinator, with Robert Saleh taking the head coaching job in Tennessee.

The 49ers have been one of the better defensive units over the past few years, and last year they dealt with a lot of injuries to their key players, such as Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. The hope is that they can come back fully healthy next season and get the defense back to where it used to be.