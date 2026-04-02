The Detroit Lions have approached the 2026 offseason with a sense of urgency. Detroit added several players during NFL free agency in an attempt to add competition at every position. The Lions also found a handful of players who could legitimately earn starting jobs during training camp.

Detroit still has some obvious needs heading into the draft. The release of Taylor Decker opened up a big hole at left tackle. There's also the team's perpetual need to add an edge rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

It is easy to determine which players a team should target to fill a position of need. But it can be more difficult to declare which players a team should avoid drafting altogether.

Three players stand out as prospects who the Lions should avoid picking during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Lions cannot afford to take a chance on Jermod McCoy

McCoy is probably the most attractive player on this list to Detroit's front office.

The Lions still need to add talent to their cornerback room. Detroit deserves some credit for addressing the position during free agency. They re-signed Rock Ya-Sin and brought in both Roger McCreary and Christian Izien to add depth. Still, a young cornerback with high upside like McCoy could complete the position group.

So why should the Lions avoid picking McCoy? The simple answer is his injury history.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL during an offseason training session in January of 2025. That wiped out his last season before declaring for the draft.

McCoy is still regarded as a mid first-round pick after crushing his Tennessee pro day. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and hit 38 inches on the vertical jump. That performance at least proves that he is capable of moving around at an elite level once again.

But the question remains: should the Lions take a gamble on a player coming off a major injury?

There is still a good chance that McCoy misses significant time during the 2026 season. His injury history also creates questions about his long-term durability in the NFL.

Detroit would be wise to stay away.

Does Jordyn Tyson even make sense for Detroit?

Tyson is another player the Lions should avoid during the draft.

This is not necessary a critique of Tyson the player. Instead, it is about Detroit adding talent where they actually need it.

The Lions are pretty much set at wide receiver already. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a legitimate superstar and Jameson Williams is a big play waiting to happen. Detroit also has second-year receiver Isaac TeSlaa and a host of reserve players including newcomer Greg Dortch.

That does not leave much room on the depth chart for Tyson.

On top of that, Tyson has an extensive injury history. He missed four games in 2025 with separate hamstring injuries. In 2022, he suffered a major knee injury at Colorado, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL.

Detroit may be tempted by Tyson's physical style of play and prototypical size to play X receiver. But those strengths seem destined to land him on the injury report once again.

If the Lions did want to draft Tyson, they would have to use the 17th overall pick on him. There is practically no chance he would still be available in the second round at 50th overall.

Ultimately, this pick would not make sense for either Tyson or the Lions.

The Lions should not be tempted by Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq is the last player on our list of prospects Detroit should avoid in the draft.

Some Lions fans seem enchanted at the idea of adding Sadiq to the team's already potent offense. On paper, that makes some sense. NFL teams that boast a huge arsenal of weapons can be incredibly difficult to defend against.

However, there are a few reasons why that logic does not hold up.

First, remember that Sam LaPorta exists. Yes, LaPorta is coming off a serious back injury that prematurely ended his 2025 season. But the young superstar tight end deserves the benefit of the doubt. Especially compared to a rookie who comes with a first-round price tag.

Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing does have a history of deploying multiple tight ends. But Detroit has LaPorta, Brock Wright, newcomer Tyler Conklin, and Zach Horton at the position. Adding Sadiq could make it too many cooks in the kitchen.

Beyond that, Detroit has some pressing needs at other positions. Reaching for a tight end would be a poor use of a first-round pick if it means passing on a starting left tackle or an edge rusher.

If the Lions do want a tight end, they may be better suited targeting a sleeper prospect like Nate Boerkircher on Day Three.