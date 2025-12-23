As the MLB offseason progresses, there have been a few surprising teams jumping into the fray. One such club is the Pittsburgh Pirates, who pulled off one of the biggest trades of the hot stove season this past Friday. Now, they could be looking to augment their lineup once again with an intriguing free agent hitter. According to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, the Pirates are interested in signing Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto in free agency.

“Signings of free agents such as Bregman and Bichette and trades of third basemen such as Isaac Paredes and Nolan Arenado might create greater clarity for Okamoto, if they happen before Jan. 4,” wrote Rosenthal and Sammon. “If not, Okamoto, like Murakami, might end up signing with a lesser club. The Pittsburgh Pirates are known to be interested.”

Okamoto could join the recently acquired Brandon Lowe and Jake Mangum in the Pirates lineup. After trading for the pair of hitters and reliever Mason Montgomery a few days ago, Pittsburgh GM Ben Cherington is reportedly still looking to bring in more talent. Veteran reliever Gregory Soto was also added via free agency. Okamoto would bring more power and balance to the Bucs' lineup. Will Cherington follow the lead of his fellow GM Chris Getz of the Chicago White Sox and lure Okamoto to PNC Park?

Will the Pirates be able to lure Kazuma Okamoto to PNC Park?

After bringing Lowe, Mangum, Montgomery, and Soto aboard, the Pirates' roster is certainly stronger than it was last season. Soto broke down why he joined the franchise, as many of the new additions think that Pittsburgh is a team on the rise. Based on the number of young contributors the Bucs have, such as reigning NL Cy Young Paul Skenes, it is understandable why many players would be interested in what is going on at PNC Park.

Would Okamoto be the next piece to join this young roster? While the Japanese slugger is slated to turn 30 next June, he's considered to be a safer player than countryman Munetaka Murakami, who inked a two-year deal with Getz's White Sox. While the Pirates have Spencer Horwitz and Jared Triolo returning at the corners, it feels as if more help is needed. Adding Okamoto would certainly give Pittsburgh another intriguing bat to augment their lineup.