The Boston Red Sox are entering MLB Free Agency with a bold thought in mind, and it’s one that mirrors recent moves by the Yankees, Phillies, Padres, and Mets. The Red Sox is exploring the idea of building a “super bullpen,” a late-inning fortress built on power arms and aggressive matchups. It’s not their top priority, but the concept is real. The team believes a high-leverage addition could deepen their relief core without disrupting the roles of Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock, who anchored the ninth and eighth with steady command last season.

Chapman stays locked in as closer. Whitlock remains a vital piece as well. Even so, the Red Sox knows October baseball demands more. In those moments, under playoff lights, momentum can swing fast. With that in mind, one more elite arm could tilt the field in their favor. Meanwhile, the front office has kept that door open as they sort through rotation needs and infield upgrades, including the search for another power bat.

The Red Sox's search for the Right Arm

Article Continues Below

The Red Sox are not expected to pursue Edwin Diaz, who sits atop the closer market. The fit is not clean. However, the club has shown interest in Devin Williams, whose elite changeup and late-inning poise fit the vision of a super bullpen. Beyond that, the list does not end there. Robert Suarez, Pete Fairbanks, Ryan Helsley, Luke Weaver, and Raisel Iglesias all remain options, each offering swing-and-miss stuff and postseason credibility.

Signing one of these relievers to a multi-year deal would do more than strengthen the 2026 bullpen. Instead, it would position the Red Sox for the future. Chapman turns 38 next season. A long-term successor makes sense. At the same time, the Sox understand this window. Their young core is rising, the rotation is under reconstruction, and the pressure to match the sport’s most aggressive contenders grows louder every week.

This is where ambition meets strategy. The Yankees built a wall of fireballers. The Phillies leaned on depth. The Padres and Mets used relievers to control chaos in tight games. The Red Sox wants its own version, crafted to fit Fenway’s tension and the city’s expectations. The winter is still young. But if the Red Sox push this plan forward this Free Agency, could they build a bullpen that scares the entire MLB?