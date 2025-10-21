The Los Angeles Dodgers wasted no time stepping into the World Series spotlight. Just minutes after the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Dodgers matchup became official, the team posted a graphic revealing the Fall Classic schedule. What followed was a surge of confident, meme-filled reactions from Dodgers fans across social media.

The Dodgers took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) sharing a graphic of the two teams and the time of first pitch for Games 1–5, along with a link to buy tickets. Their caption was simple.

“The #WorldSeries stage is set.”

The reaction to the post was immediate. Fans filled the replies with a mix of swagger, memes, and even reminders of George Springer’s controversial past.

User @LADodgersSN posted a gif of Kendrick Lamar’s viral hit “Not Like Us” along with a post reading: “Dodgers/Dot in 6.”

Another Dodgers fan @zippitydodah51 had a warning for the Blue Jays and George Springer in particular: “LA DODGERS fans will remind George Springer about the essential part he played in the Astros cheating scandal.”

User @LucyChucky posted a graphic of a dinosaur-like creature towering over a Blue Jay with the caption: “It’s a cute little bird xD”

And user @fleur_de_lis13 summed up the fanbase’s mood with this: “Enjoy your participation trophy boys, because the Dodgers are taking it all!”

The replies weren’t just jokes — they reflected a team that’s rested, confident, and battle-tested. The Dodgers swept the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round, took down the Philadelphia Phillies 3–1 in the NLDS, and dominated the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game NLCS sweep. Blake Snell is set to start Game 1, while the Blue Jays arrive off a grueling seven-game ALCS series vs. the Seattle Mariners that ended Monday with their starter still to be determined.

Whether calling out Springer’s Astros past or mocking Toronto’s underdog status, fans made one thing clear. LA isn’t just ready — they’re expecting to repeat as World Series champions this fall.