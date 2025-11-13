MLB conversations picked up speed in Las Vegas at the 2025 annual MLB General Managers Meetings, where talk surrounding Dylan Cease's upcoming free agency quickly rose into one of the loudest topics after MLB super agent Scott Boras offered a sharp Bob Dylan analogy that pushed MLB offseason rumors across every platform. The mix of music history, pitching value, and negotiation strategy turned a standard session into a viral moment.

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough shared the exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter) as Boras spoke with reporters about his client and delivered a line that moved across the MLB world in seconds.

“Unlike the other Dylan, he is exclusively electric.”

Boras said the remark while leaning into the idea that Dylan famously went electric, while Cease has lived in the electric lane from the start with his power fastball and biting slider.

McCullough’s post then captured a second punch line from the agent as he stayed on theme and kept the room laughing.

“He’s cooking with gas today.”

Boras said the follow up with a grin, turning a simple media scrum into one of the top MLB offseason moments of the meetings, which started Monday and will wrap up Thursday.

Behind the showmanship sits a serious sales pitch. Cease just finished a full season with the San Diego Padres, logging 32 starts and 168 innings while piling up strikeouts at an elite rate. His underlying numbers still point to a front line arm, which gives the electric label real substance, not just spin.

Now that Cease has been extended a qualifying offer, Boras is working toward a long term deal while the pitcher has until November 16th to decide, a move many expect him to decline. Several clubs seeking swing and miss pitching continue to monitor the 29-year-old closely, keeping his free agency among the most active topics of the 2025 MLB offseason.