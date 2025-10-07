The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs are both struggling in their postseason quests this year. Both clubs face 2-0 deficits in their respective Major League Baseball division series. New York trails Toronto 2-0, while Chicago is down by the same margin to the Milwaukee Brewers.

If the two teams are both eliminated before the NLS or ALCS, that would end a pretty impressive Major League Baseball streak.

“Astros, Yankees, Cubs, Mets. The last 10 (MLB) LCS rounds have included at least one of those teams. The Yankees or Cubs will need to rally from an 0-2 deficit to keep the streak going,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Yankees face elimination Tuesday night in Game 3 of the ALDS. New York simply must win in order to stay alive in the series. The Yankees previously overcame a 1-0 deficit to eliminate the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card series.

Chicago is down 2-0 to Milwaukee after dropping a 7-3 contest on Monday night. The Cubs and Brewers play Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday.

The Cubs advanced to the NLDS after defeating the San Diego Padres in their Wild Card series.

Yankees, Cubs both struggled down the stretch of the MLB season

New York and Chicago both led their respective divisions for the first months of the 2025 season. The Yankees had a grip on the AL East, before late summer struggles caused them to fall as low as third. Toronto ended up capturing the AL East crown, although the Yankees were right behind them.

The Cubs, meanwhile, came out of the gate swinging in the National League Central. Chicago was slowed down by the Brewers, who surged in the second half of the season to take the division.

Both Chicago and New York have had pitching breakdowns this postseason. The Yankees have allowed the Blue Jays to score 23 total runs in two games. Chicago meanwhile has allowed the Brewers to score 16 total runs.

Time will tell if either the Yankees or Cubs can make a miraculous comeback.