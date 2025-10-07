The New York Yankees are facing elimination in the ALDS, against the Toronto Blue Jays. New York must win three games in a row to defeat Toronto and move on to the ALCS.

It certainly won't be easy for the Yankees to do that. One Yankees insider thinks the only way New York can post three consecutive victories, is if slugger Aaron Judge starts lighting it up at the plate. Judge can't just hit singles, either, according to the insider.

“He has to carry this team and have a couple of big moments,” New York Post columnist Joel Sherman said.

"He has to carry this team and have a couple of big moments," New York Post columnist Joel Sherman said.

Sherman argues that Judge must hit multiple home runs moving forward for the Yankees to have any chance. The Yankees are going with Carlos Rodon as their starter for Game 3 Tuesday night. Toronto meanwhile will go with Shane Bieber.

The Blue Jays lead the series 2-0 because they have scored 23 total runs in just those two games.

The Yankees need Aaron Judge's bat right now badly

Judge has struggled in his career in the postseason. His bat went quiet last year, when New York lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Sherman is probably right that the Yankees have no chance to win this series without more production from Judge. New York has really been smacked in the first two games. While Judge has gotten on base, he hasn't been quite as effective as he was during the regular season.

Judge had a fabulous 2025 campaign. He blasted 53 home runs and drove in 114 RBIs for the Yankees, who came just short of winning the American League East.

In the postseason, Judge has not found his stride. In 18 postseason at-bats, Judge still has yet to hit a home run. He has a .444 batting average though, with eight hits.

New York and Toronto play Game 3 of the ALDS Tuesday night at 8:08 ET.