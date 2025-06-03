The recent series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers got some big TV ratings for Major League Baseball. Sunday night's game between the teams had the largest Sunday Night Baseball audience in seven years, per ESPN. About 2.73 million people watched the game.

New York won that game, to take one victory in the three-game series. The first two contests were won by the Dodgers, who exploded for 26 runs of offense in those first two games.

Baseball viewers who watched the Yankees-Dodgers series got a lot of excitement. There were multiple home runs hit by both Yankees star Aaron Judge and Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani. Max Muncy also had a two-home run game for the Dodgers, who look to win their second consecutive World Series.

The matchup was a rematch of last year's World Series.

Yankees, Dodgers could meet again in this year's MLB championship

New York and Los Angeles are both having great years once again. The Yankees and Dodgers lead their respective divisions, as the baseball calendar hits June.

The Dodgers worked this past offseason to build even further on their championship roster. Los Angeles picked up starting pitchers Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, while also adding closer Tanner Scott. The Yankees, meanwhile, added Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Max Fried.

The Dodgers clearly looked better for most of the series against the Yankees. In the second contest, Los Angeles defeated New York, 18-2. That was in spite of a two-home run game from Judge.

Los Angeles also roared back to defeat the Yankees in Game 1, behind Ohtani's two home runs. It was the first time in MLB history that reigning MVPs both homered in the same inning of the same game. Judge and Ohtani both hit blasts in the first inning of the contest.

“I thought he was copying me,” Judge said humorously after that game about Ohtani, per USA TODAY. “He’s impressive. He’s one of the best players in the game for a reason.’’

These two teams are definitely ones to watch for the rest of the MLB season.