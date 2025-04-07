The first full week of the 2025 MLB season is over. As torpedo bats leak throughout the league, injuries pile up, and teams hit the road for the first time, things are starting to settle. The MLB Power Rankings have already changed a lot in the young season, and this week is no different. Do the Dodgers stay on top after losing their first series? How far do the Braves fall after a 1-8 start? Find out in our MLB Power Rankings.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

Alert the masses, the Dodgers have lost a series. That's right, not just a game but an entire series. They went to Philadelphia and dropped two of three and lost Blake Snell and Freddie Freeman to the injured list. Even on a tough weekend, they had opened up such a lead that they stayed at number one. Tommy Edman leads the team with five homers, and Will Smith is off to a blistering start. They finish the road trip against the Washington Nationals before welcoming the Cubs for a weekend series.

#2: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Phillies closed the gap on the Dodgers in the MLB Power Rankings this weekend. Nick Castellanos hit a game-altering grand slam minutes after Alex Ovechkin broke the NHL's career goals record. You literally cannot make it up. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with eight RBIs, and Zach Wheeler has twirled two absolute gems to start his season. They hit the road for three-gamers in Atlanta and St Louis this week.

#3: New York Mets (-)

The Mets swept the Blue Jays over the weekend to 6-3, only a game behind the Phillies. They got off to a rough start, dropping a series against the Astros and losing a game to the Marlins. But with four wins in a row and Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor heating up, vibes are high in Queens. They welcome the Marlins to Queens starting on Monday before they head west to play the Athletics.

#4: Texas Rangers (+2)

The first American League team in the MLB Power Rankings is the Texas Rangers. They are 8-2 after a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. Texas has been running, with 13 stolen bases, including five from Leody Taveras. Wyatt Langford is raking to start the season with an. 825 OPS and their pitching has been fantastic. Jack Leiter's place on the IL is the only true negative for the 2023 champs so far. But two tough places to hit are next up, with trips to Wrigley Field and Seattle's T-Mobile Park this week.

#5: New York Yankees (-1)

The New York Yankees tick down a spot simply because of how hot the Rangers have been. They lost two games to the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the week, but they took the series from the Pirates to get back on track. Their extra-inning loss on Sunday was a tough way to end the series, but they can take a lot of positives from the first nine games. All of the Yankees games against the Tigers this week are day games because it will be so cold in Detroit. Then, they host the Giants over the weekend.

#6: San Diego Padres (+4)

The San Diego Padres finally lost their first game of the season this week after early sweeps of the Braves and Guardians. Then they lost two games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley but salvaged the series with a Sunday win. Their offense should shine in their first trip to Sacramento this week to play the Athletics. Then, they host the Rockies for a weekend set. Jackson Merrill signed a nine-year extension and leads the team with 10 RBIs and a 1.090 OPS.

#7: Arizona Diamondbacks (-)

The Arizona Diamondbacks were set to rise up the MLB Power Rankings after taking the first two games against the Yankees. But a Game 3 loss and dropping two against the Washington Nationals have them back where they started. Ketel Marte is on the injured list after a mediocre start to the season. But this offense is not missing Christian Walker, as Eugenio Suarez and Corbin Carrol are firing out of the gates. They host the Orioles and Brewers this week.

#8: Chicago Cubs (+1)

The Chicago Cubs opened Wrigley Field for 2025 by handing the Padres their first two losses. Shota Imanaga made a great first start and Seiya Suzuki has been dominant to start. But all eyes are fixed on Kyle Tucker, who sent his first homer out of the Friendly Confines on Sunday. He has five homers already with 15 RBIs so far. The Cubs host the Rangers before heading west to play the Dodgers.

#9: San Francisco Giants (+5)

One of the biggest risers in our MLB Power Rankings so far in 2025 is the San Francisco Giants. In our preseason edition, they were 14th. Now, they are all the way at nine, thanks to an 8-1 start. Their only loss came in the second game of the season to the Reds. Since then, they swept the Astros and Mariners to leap up the board. Wilmer Flores and Heliot Ramos are carrying the offense,e while Logan Webb and Jordan Hicks are dominating on the hill.

#10: Houston Astros (-2)

The final spot in the top ten of the MLB Power Rankings goes to the Houston Astros. They did take the series against the Twins in extra innings on Sunday, but their losses to the Giants have them down at ten. Christian Walker started terribly but showed signs of life against Minnesota that should get fans excited. Josh Hader has been dominant so far, with only one earned run in five innings. They head to Seattle and then host the Angels in a week full of divisional matchups.

#11: Boston Red Sox (+2)

The Red Sox swept the St Louis Cardinals to open Fenway Park for 2025 and step up in the MLB Power Rankings. Alex Bregman has fit like a glove, with 10 RBIs after a dominant Sunday performance. Rafael Devers has broken his slump with a successful return to Beantown. And Wilyer Abreu is dominating at the plate and in the field. Things are trending up in Boston after the first ten games. They host the Toronto Blue Jays this week before heading to the Southside to take on the White Sox.

#12: Atlanta Braves (-7)

The Braves' freefall has stopped at number 12, seven spots below where they came in last week. They are 1-8 to start the season, won't get Jurickson Profar back from suspension for a long time, and still don't have Ronald Acuña or Spencer Strider. There is always one surprising team that misses the playoffs but many thought last year was the worst-case scenario year for Atlanta. Turns out, it could get worse. They try to turn their fates around with a home series against the Phillies before they head to Tampa to play the Rays.

#13: Cleveland Guardians (-2)

The Guardians are losers of five of their last six after dropping a series against the Angels. Jose Ramirez, Kyle Manzardo, and Carlos Santana have all been off to excellent starts offensively. None of their starters has an ERA below 4.50, Paul Sewald has struggled in his first appearances in Cleveland, and Emmanuel Clase has not been as dominant. Things can still turn around for Cleveland, and their pitching has to improve for that to happen.

#14: Baltimore Orioles (-2)

The Orioles are taking a step down in the MLB Power Rankings thanks to a series loss to the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. They are getting solid offensive performances from all of their regulars but don't have the record to show for it. Their lack of an ace has hurt them to this point, especially when Charlie Morton is on the hill. He has struggled in his first year at Camden Yards and must turn it around. They head to Arizona before welcoming the Blue Jays in for a weekend series.

#15: Milwaukee Brewers (+2)

After getting torpedoed on Opening Weekend, the Brewers turned it around when they got back home. They took two of three from the Royals and three of four from the Reds since. Milwaukee did put Nestor Cortes on the injured list, which marks their fourth starting pitcher out for some time. Freddy Peralta is the last man standing as they head west for the week. Three games against the Rockies are followed by three in Arizona for the Crew.

#16: Kansas City Royals (+2)

The second half of the MLB Power Rankings kicks off with the Kansas City Royals. Bobby Witt Jr and Vinny Pasquantino are off to blazing starts, as is Maikel Garcia. Michael Massey and Jonathan India have struggled to start and should take off eventually. Kris Bubic has allowed just one earned run in his first two starts, one of the best pitching lines of the season so far. And Carlos Estevez is off to an awesome start as their closer with no runs allowed through four appearances. They host Minnesota and then travel to Cleveland this week.

#17: Detroit Tigers (+2)

The Detroit Tigers took care of business against the Chicago White Sox this weekend, sweeping their division foes. They move two spots up in our MLB Power Rankings, as other teams around them struggled. Detroit got off to a tough start, getting swept by the Dodgers, but has held its own against mortal foes. Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter have all been phenomenal offensively to start the year. They welcome the Yankees before traveling to Minnesota for a weekend set.

#18: Seattle Mariners (-2)

The Seattle Mariners drop two spots in the MLB Power Rankings after dropping five of their last six games. They had every opportunity to steal each of the three games against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend but dropped all three. Their pitching has mostly lived up to the task, with Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, and Logan Gilbert all sporting strong numbers. Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena are off to slow starts, which makes it nearly impossible for the offense to click. They host the Rangers and Astros this week.

#19: Toronto Blue Jays (-3)

The Toronto Blue Jays swept the Washington Nationals this week, but followed it up by getting swept by the New York Mets. Max Scherzer is already hurt, Anthony Santander is off to a slow start, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr does not have a homer yet. The offense has been led by Andres Gimenez, who was brought in for his glove. Things need to turn around in Toronto, as Guerrero and Bo Bichette are free agents after the season.

#20: Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

The Tampa Bay Rays were swept by the Texas Rangers on the road this week. The ball is going to fly out of George Steinbrenner Field this year, but the offense has to mash when they're on the road as well. They did not do that this weekend in Arlington, scoring just nine runs across the three games. Brandon Lowe is leading the way with eight RBIs but no one else is dominating in the box so far. They start a 13-game homestand with sets against the Angels and Braves this week.

#21: Los Angeles Angels (+3)

The Angels took two out of three from the Guardians this weekend to open up their home schedule for 2025. They get a bump in the power rankings because of it. Logan O'Hoppe has homered in four straight games and leads the team with nine RBIs. Mike Trout has eight RBIs but still has a batting average below .200. And they are still waiting on Jorge Soler's first homer. Their pitching in front of Ben Joyce hasn't been great, but their closer has not allowed a run yet. They hit the road to play Tampa and Houston this week.

#22: Cincinnati Reds (-1)

What is there to say about the 2025 Cincinnati Reds and their spot at 22nd in the MLB Power Rankings? They lost three consecutive games 1-0, which was a first in franchise history, and then the Brewers kicked the offense into high gear. After losing two of three to start the season, they now go to San Francisco for three against the high-flying Giants before hosting the Pirates for three. Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Nick Martinez have been awesome on the hill while the offense has struggled.

#23: St. Louis Cardinals (-)

The Cardinals have come back down to Earth after their hot start to the season. They allowed 36 runs over three games at Fenway Park this weekend, and their offense could not keep up. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for them, but their season-opening sweep of the Twins instilled some hope in fans. That has been squashed after a miserable weekend in Boston. They try to get back on track in Pittsburgh and at home against Philadelphia.

#24: Minnesota Twins (-2)

The Twins are not getting credit for taking a series against the Chicago White Sox in the MLB Power Rankings. Not only did they get swept by the Cardinals to start, but they dropped their home opening series to the Astros on Sunday in extras. Royce Lewis is still hurt, Byron Buxton is struggling, and Carlos Correa has just four hits. Chris Paddack and Bailey Ober have both struggled on the mound, which highlights the offensive struggles. They look to get back on track in Kansas City or at home against Detroit this week.

#25: Washington Nationals (+1)

The Washington Nationals were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays to start the week but took their series against the Diamondbacks to salvage the week. They only move up one spot and have their newest acquisition to thank. Nathaniel Lowe leads the team with eight RBIs and three homers after joining the team this offseason. They've gotten great pitching from Mackenzie Gore and Mitchell Parker, but no one else. Their series against the Dodgers should undo this rise, followed by a weekend set against the Marlins.

#26: Miami Marlins (+1)

The 2025 Miami Marlins will go down in history as the first team to lose to the 2025 Atlanta Braves. They followed up on Saturday with a 4-0 win before Sunday's game was rained out. They lost a Sandy Alcantara start because of the rainout, as he is headed on the paternity list. Their lack of offensive stars has cost them games so far and will continue to this year. They hit the road to play the Mets and come home for the Nationals this week.

#27: Athletics (+1)

The ball is absolutely flying out of Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. Brent Rooker fantasy managers are loving it, but the Athletics' pitchers are not. They got swept by the Cubs in their first series in the state capital and welcome the Padres to town to start this week. That does not mean good things are coming for the A's in their new home park in the short term. They welcome the Mets in after that, which will be just as difficult.

#28: Pittsburgh Pirates (-3)

The Pirates fall three spots in the MLB Power Rankings after losing a series to the New York Yankees. There is no shame in losing to the Bombers, but they keep losing games in the same way. They have limited offensive pop, and when they get that, their bullpen lets them down. They lost three walk-offs to the Marlins, were crushed by the Rays, and won their one game against New York in extras when it never should have gotten there. Outside of Paul Skenes, there is not much to be excited about.

#29: Colorado Rockies (-)

On Colorado Rockies Opening Day, it snowed a lot. They lost two of the three games against the Athletics but salvaged the one victory on Sunday. With only two wins so far, this Rockies' season is going exactly as expected. The pitching has struggled, they have limited offensive talent, and Kris Bryant still has not figured it out. Next up, the Brewers come to town before they warm up on a trip to San Diego.

#30: Chicago White Sox (-)

Last week, we gave the Chicago White Sox a hearty congratulations for being over .500 for the first time in two years. They have lost five straight games to fall to 2-7 since then. It's been a similar story for the Southsiders this year, as none of their eligible hitters are hitting over .300, and most of their starters are terrible. Martin Perez has been excellent, with only one earned run allowed in 12.1 innings. They don't rise in the MLB Power Rankings after a brutal week.