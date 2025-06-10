Notwithstanding their series finale 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on the road on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the best teams of late in the big leagues. They have won eight of their last 10 games going into Monday, the most in that span among teams in the American League.

Also having a good time of late is Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who extended a hitting streak to five games with an RBI double in the first inning of Monday's series opener versus the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

With that hit, Springer has managed to reach an extra base in five games in a row now, the first time he's done such a feat in his career in the big leagues, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Blue Jays George Springer has an extra base hit in 5 straight games for the first time in his career#LightsUpLetsGo pic.twitter.com/EmHzvXRQq7 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Springer took on the first pitch he saw from Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante, then got a strike on the second one. Both pitches were 88 mph sliders that went toward the right side of the strike zone. On Pallante's third offering, Springer finally made contact on a 94 mph sinker, spraying the ball to the left field, as Addison Barger scored and Alejandro Kirk moved to third base.

The 35-year-old Springer has been seeing action in the big leagues since 2014, when he was still with the Houston Astros. He suited up for the Astros for the first seven years of his time in MLB, earning three All-Star nods along the way before signing a six-year contract worth $150 million with the Blue Jays in 2021.

He's been in the big leagues for over a decade, so it may be a bit surprising that this is just the first time Springer, who will turn 36 in September, has managed to put together such a streak.

In any case, Blue Jays fans must be happy to see (or learn) that Springer appears to be having a power surge in the 2025 MLB season. In 2024, he had a 3.1 percent home run rate and a hard hit rate of 37.5 percent to go with a .371 slugging percentage. Entering the Cardinals series, Springer had a .487 slugging percentage, a 4.2 HR% and a 50.7 2 HardH%, per Baseball-Reference.