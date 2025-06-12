The Toronto Blue Jays are quietly gaining on the New York Yankees in the AL East as they are just 3.5 games back of first place. The Blue Jays had been okay to start the season, but they have really turned on the jets during the past couple of weeks. Since May 28th, Toronto is 12-2. The team was two games below .500 before this hot streak started, and the Blue Jays are now eight games above .500 sitting at 38-30.

Toronto is one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, and the team has been having a lot of fun during this recent surge. Everything has been going right for the Blue Jays, and they are enjoying every minute of the ride.

“Every time we get punched in the mouth, we punch right back,” Ernie Clement said, according to a post from Keegan Matheson. “That’s just so exciting, when they score a run and you score two. It’s the most fun we’ve had as a group this year and in past years.”

Article Continues Below

Now, the Blue Jays just need to find a way to keep this momentum going. Winning 12 out of 14 games likely isn't going to be a consistent result, but this current stretch has put the team right in the thick of the division race. They don't need to win 12 out of every 14 games to win the division, but they have to be better than they were before this run.

The Blue Jays are looking good, but they do play in a very tough division. The AL East is loaded with good teams as the Yankees are obviously a World Series contender, the Boston Red Sox are loaded with talent despite some injury trouble, the Tampa Bay Rays are quietly five games above .500 and the Baltimore Orioles are slowing creeping closer to them all as they have won seven of their last 10. Winning games in this division isn't easy, but the Blue Jays have positioned themselves well as we sit about a month and a half out of the All-Star break.

Getting to said All-Star break with momentum would be huge for Toronto. They need to a find a way to stay in the thick of the division race until then, but the schedule doesn't set up too nicely for that as there are a lot of tricky matchups from now until then. It will be interesting to see how long this hot streak lasts and when the Blue Jays start to cool off a little.