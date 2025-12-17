MLB free agency is continuing on, but a majority of the big names have not signed a contract yet. Former Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette is one of those guys. Bichette will be a franchise-altering signing as he provides a power bat that can hit in the heart of the lineup.

Bichette has been a shortstop for the majority of his career; however, he is letting teams know that he can play second base if needed.

“Bichette is interesting,” Feinsand said. “The shortstop market has been terrible, but people are not necessarily looking at Bichette as a shortstop, and he is starting to tell teams he is willing to move to second base. Which, I think, after watching him play second in the World Series, I think it is a good move. Not a great shortstop, but proved he can play second base.”

“There are a lot of teams that need second base help. The Giants, Red Sox, Mariners, there are teams out there.”

Bo Bichette is an RBI machine. He ended with 94 RBIs in 139 games while hitting .311. He is one of the best pure hitters in the sport, and any team that adds him to the middle of their lineup will benefit, especially if he is playing second base. With the arm he has, second base seems to be a better fit for him.

Bichette has recently been linked to the Atlanta Braves in free agency. The Braves just signed Ha-Seong Kim to be their shortstop, so if Bichette does sign there, it would likely be as a second baseman.