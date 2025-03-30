The 2025 MLB season is officially underway, with the Los Angeles Dodgers looking like the juggernaut many expected them to be, while the Atlanta Braves have stumbled out of the gates to an 0-3 record so far. The Braves are led by manager Brian Snitker, who won a World Series championship in 2021 but has since seen his team take a steady descent.

Recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted that “at the age of 69 and in the final year of his contract, this could be Snitker’s final season.” Nightengale also clarified that “that was his plan as of a year ago, but he’s not ready to make a final decision. He doesn’t want any later regret.”

Snitker recently spoke on his mindset as the season continues.

“…right now, I’m leaning towards getting through today. We’ll play it by ear and see what happens,” said Snitker.

Meanwhile, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy could also be in his final season in the MLB.

Nightengale reported that Bochy is “expected to call it a Hall of Fame career after this season, but also is keeping his options open.”

Bochy won a World Series championship with the Rangers in the 2023 season before missing out on the playoffs a season ago. The Rangers have gotten off to a 2-1 start so far this year.

Bochy also spoke on his mindset approaching what could be his final year in the Rangers' dugout.

“Right now, let’s get back to the postseason, that’s where my focus is,” said Bochy, who is also in the final year of his contract. “Let’s see where we’re at.”

In any case, if Snitker and Bochy were to call it a career after this season, the game won't be the same without either of them. The Braves and Rangers will face one another this season in late July.