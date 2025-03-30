ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves-Padres.

The San Diego Padres have completely baffled the Atlanta Braves in this season-opening series. It's more than just three wins in three games. The Padres have specifically dominated Atlanta hitters, particularly in the last four innings. In innings six through nine of each of these three games — a total of 12 innings — the Braves have not scored a run. On Saturday, the Braves didn't score any runs, and this was with Randy Vasquez starting. The Padres didn't send one of their aces to the hill and yet completely stymied Atlanta's batting order. Vasquez pitched six shutout innings despite allowing four walks and four hits. Atlanta hit into two double plays and generated only one extra-base hit, a double.

The Braves were phenomenal on offense in 2023, setting all sorts of historical records. Some injuries got in the way in 2024, but a number of their prime hitters regressed to a considerable degree. In 2025, the goal for this organization was to get its elite hitters back on track. While one series in late March doesn't fully prove or disprove any theories or predictions about the Braves, it is certainly a very discouraging sign to see Atlanta fail this regularly in high-leverage situations against a fellow World Series contender. The Braves are playing to avoid a four-game sweep, having scored just seven runs in the first 27 innings of this series.

Braves-Padres Projected Starters

AJ Smith-Shawver vs Nick Pivetta

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) can't hit the baseball. He can't worry about his team's lack of potency. He has to do what Spencer Schwellenbach did on Saturday: Keep the game close and give the team a chance to win. As a back-of-the-rotation starter, Smith-Shawver isn't expected to dominate. Eating innings and minimizing damage are the points of focus.

Nick Pivetta (0-0) is part of the rotation in San Diego after several seasons with the Red Sox. Staying healthy will be a priority after injuries caused him to miss one month of the 2024 season. The encouraging aspect of 2024 for Pivetta in Boston is that after pitching to an ERA of over 4.50 from May through August, he settled down in September and pitched to a 2.54 ERA. He might have found something in his mechanics which enabled him to improve. This game marks the first really big test of his form.

Here are the Braves-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Padres Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +110

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Braves vs Padres

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are not going to lose four games in a row, right? They are too talented and too explosive to continue to be held down like this. Going against Nick Pivetta, a decent but not elite pitcher, Atlanta should finally be able to bust out and score more than four runs in a game. Atlanta's pitching has been solid for most of this series. Scoring five runs should be enough to win.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padre bullpen has been dominating Atlanta in this series. The Braves' complete inability to score in the final four innings of any game in this series has been the number one story of the past three days. Until Atlanta proves it can actually do something in the late innings, the Padres have earned the benefit of the doubt in this matchup.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick

We thought the Braves wouldn't lose three in a row. Our inclination is to not lose four in a row, but we're not going to trust an Atlanta team which has stumbled out of the gate against a clearly in-form San Diego bullpen. Pass on this one.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick: Braves moneyline