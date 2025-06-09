The Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in MLB. They are currently 40-25 and leading the National League Central by four games.

A significant factor for their dominance has been the dominating performance of Kyle Tucker. At this point, he is batting—278 with 67 hits, 12 home runs, and 40 RBIs.

All the while, a multi-million contract extension hangs over Tucker's head. Arguably, if he continues to play as well as he is, the Cubs will try to bring him back.

As for the future, MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal acknowledged reality by stating it is in the Cubs best interest to keep Tucker, per MLB Network.

“Kyle Tucker has been transformative for this team,” he said. “Patrick Mooney wrote a good story about this in The Athletic over the weekend. There's an aura to this guy. He is one of the top players in the game, and without him, the Cubs weren't what they are now, even with PCA (Pete Cross-Armstrong), in your imagination, playing the same way last year without Kyle Tucker. Kyle Tucker has made a huge difference, and that's gonna be an ownership call whether they resign him. So, if they don't (Jet), Hoyer's gonna have to put this together again. Granted, PCA Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as an MVP candidate. They are getting some excellent work out of their other offensive players as well. But the future of this team beyond this season depends upon, in my opinion, whether they have Tucker or a player like him. If they don't, they are sort of back to square one.”

In addition to Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs do have additional offensive weapons in veteran outfielder Ian Happ. But Tucker adds a new dimension of power and experience to their lineup.

The Cubs before and after Kyle Tucker

Before acquiring Tucker, the Cubs were lacking in star power. They did have a trifecta of Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Cody Bellinger in the outfield and at the plate.

But that wasn't enough to overcome a 3rd place finish at 83-79, falling short of the playoffs. Now, with Tucker in the mix, the Cubs have an additional proven all-star who can come through.

Plus, the team is in a better position than they had been in years.

At this point, the Cubs are getting the most out of him, considering he is under a one-year contract. But if he keeps this up and the Cubs continue to do well, they would objectively be foolish not to bring him back.