The Chicago Cubs gambled by going all in and landing Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, knowing the talented right fielder hits free agency at the end of the season and could end up a one-year rental. So far, Chicago’s decision has paid off. The team is atop the NL Central with a 30-20 record entering play Thursday and Tucker has been a difference maker as the Cubs eye a deep playoff run.

But can the team ultimately keep the three-time All-Star around long term? Tucker has publicly spoken about enjoying his time in Chicago and being interested in working out a contract extension. Still, given his highly coveted skills and the fact that he’ll only be entering his age-29 season next year, the Cubs are sure to have competition for his services.

“Following Juan Soto’s record-setting $765 million deal in free agency and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million extension, Tucker is expected to land a nine-figure contract that starts with a 6. Several big-market teams, including the Cubs, Phillies, Yankees and Dodgers, should be in play for him,” Jim Bowden of The Athletic noted.

Kyle Tucker’s expected to have many suitors this offseason

Tucker has continued to put up the kind of numbers that made him a star in Houston. He’s slashing .278/.387/.552 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI, 38 runs scored, 14 stolen bases (without being caught) and a 164 OPS+ in 50 games with the Cubs so far this season. And that, of course, is in addition to his Gold Glove-caliber defense in right.

A player who’s consistently produced like that, still in his prime and entering free agency is going to be the subject of a bidding war. But can the Cubs win that war? It’s been reported that Chicago will do whatever it takes to re-sign Tucker. Although, it’s unclear what it will actually take as interest from multiple teams could cause his price to skyrocket.

The free-spending Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to be interested in signing Tucker. And, if his price does begin with a six as Bowden predicts, the Philadelphia Phillies could be in play.

For now, Tucker settled on a $16.5 million deal with the Cubs for 2025 to avoid arbitration. But very soon, that number’s likely to appear laughable.