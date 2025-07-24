The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and one of the more intriguing trade targets across the league is Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox. Despite the Sox being in the thick of the American League wild card race and openly saying they want to be buyers at the deadline, Duran has continued to see his name pop up in trade rumors, with the Pittsburgh Pirates recently being tabbed as a potential landing spot for him.

Boston has a crowded outfield, especially with the recent arrival of Roman Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in baseball. Of all their options, Duran is viewed as the most likely to get traded, as he could bring back a strong starting pitcher, which is currently one of the team's top needs. With that in mind, one trade pitch has seen him get dealt to the Pirates, with Mitch Keller heading the other way.

“The Keller rumors keep picking up steam,” David Schoenfield wrote for ESPN. “He's signed through 2028, although this type of controllable pitcher is rarely — ever? — traded at the deadline. But the Pirates might view this as their best opportunity to add some much-needed offense.”

“The Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders already in the majors and more hitting prospects in the minors, so they line up as a potential match with Pittsburgh. This could be an old-fashioned challenge trade with the Red Sox offering Jarren Duran, who matches Keller in being under team control through 2028.”

Should Red Sox, Pirates work on a Jarren Duran, Mitch Keller trade?

This potential trade could make sense for both sides. The Pirates need more offensive firepower, while the Red Sox could use another starting pitcher to fortify their rotation. So far this season, Duran is hitting .254 with nine home runs, 52 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases, while Keller is 4-10 with a 3.53 ERA and 97 strikeouts.

Both Duran and Keller are under team control through 2028, so this could be a good opportunity for Boston and Pittsburgh to shore up some of areas of need before the trade deadline shuts. At this point, there's probably a better shot that both of these guys stay with their respective teams, but crazier things have happened, so it's certainly a situation worth keeping tabs on.