The Boston Red Sox had been pushing this offseason to re-sign infielder Alex Bregman. That effort failed, as Bregman signed a free agent deal with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Without Bregman on the roster, it appears Boston may be facing a dire situation.

New reporting says the Red Sox are now pivoting to Bo Bichette, and their efforts are getting quite dire.

“So it’s entirely possible the Sox, the only team yet to sign a major-league free agent, will get shut out on a big-time hitter. And while they have traded for first baseman Willson Contreras and right-handers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, part of their logic for moving on from (Rafael) Devers was to create greater payroll flexibility for a free agent such as Bregman or Bichette,” The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported.

The Red Sox have plenty of competition for Bichette. He is meeting on Monday with the Philadelphia Phillies. There are other teams interested.

“Depending upon how the market evolves, the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers also could emerge as possibilities, as could a reunion with the Blue Jays,” the report added.

Bichette just helped lead the Blue Jays to the World Series. He drove in 94 runs during the regular season, while hitting at a .311 batting average.

Article Continues Below

Bo Bichette is one of the top MLB free agents still available

Bichette has long been a target of the Blue Jays, but the two sides haven't agreed to a contract. He has spent his entire career in Toronto. Some MLB insiders believe that Bichette should have been the Red Sox's top target all along, ahead of Bregman.

It won't be easy for the Red Sox though to sign Bichette, considering all the competition out there for the player's services. Boston has already added a slew of new players this offseason, especially with their pitching staff. It's also unclear how much of a relationship Boston's front office has had with Bichette during offseason talks.

The Red Sox finished the 2025 season in third in the American League East. Boston made the postseason, but lost a Wild Card Series to the New York Yankees.