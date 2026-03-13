ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic as South Korea faces off with the Dominican Republic. It is now time to continue our World Baseball Classic odds series with a South Korea-Dominican Republic prediction and pick.

South Korea finished 2-2 in Pool C play, but advanced via tie breaker to the knockout round. They opened up pool play with a win over Czechia. South Korea opened up scoring with a grand slam from Bo Gyeong Moon in the first inning. They would add runs in the second and third innings to a 6-0 lead. Czechia would add a three-run shot in the fifth, but it would not be enough, as Korea won 11-4. In their next game, they would face Japan. Once again, Moon drove in first-inning runs, driving in two, and Korea led 3-0. Still, Japan fired back and took the lead. Kyedong Kim tied the game in the fourth with a two-run home run, but the Japanese offense was too much as Japan won the game 8-6.

Korea would then face Chinese Taipei. Korea struggled to score early, but a fifth-inning groundout into a double play with a runner on third got them a run. They would be down late in the game, but a double from Do Yeong Kim tied it up. Still, Chinese Taipei would win in ten innings. Korea needed a win and some runs against Australia to advance, and they got just that. Moon hit a two-run home run in the second and added RBIs in the third and fifth as Korea won 7-2 to take second in the pool.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic went 4-0 in pool play and won Group D. They opened pool play with a massive win against Nicaragua. While Nicaragua scored in the top of the first inning, the DR responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. Nicaragua would take the 3-2 lead in the top of the second, but then the Dominican took off. They tied the game in the third inning, and with the help of three home runs, went on to win 12-3 in eight innings.

They would then face the Netherlands. Valdamir Guerrero Jr. and Manny Machado drove in runs in the first to make it 2-0. After the Netherlands made it a one run fame in the second, Guerrero hit a two-run shot to open up the game. The game would end on a two-run home run by Juan Soto in the seventh inning, invoking the mercy rule and leading to a 12-1 victory.

The Dominican Republic last faced Israel. Once again, the Dominican took an early lead, with the help of a Fernando Tatis Jr. grand slam in the second inning. Oneil Cruz added a solo shot in the fourth, and Tatis added another two RBIs in the eighth as the Dominican went on to win the game 10-1. The DR finished group play with a win over Venezuela. Soto hit a two-run shot to open the game, and then Ketel Marte, Guerrero, and Tatis all added home runs in the 7-5 win.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the United States and Canada

World Baseball Classic Odds provided by DraftKings.

South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Odds

South Korea: +4.5 (-115)

Dominican Republic: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Key Injuries

Article Continues Below

South Korea- Son Ju-young left his start against Australia and is out for the tournament. Hyeseong Kim was hurt against Chinese Taipei but is expected to be available.

Dominican Republic- Geralado Perdomo previously missed time due to illness, but is back with the team.

Keys to South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Matchup

With Ju Young Son starting against Australia, and Heyong Jun So already appearing twice in the WBC, it is likely to be Young Pyo Ko or Hyun Jin Ryu for Korea in this game. Ko was not good in his first start. He went 2.2 innings, giving up three hits and a walk. He also gave up four runs and three home runs in his limited work. Meanwhile, Ryu was solid in his start. He went three innings, giving up three hits and a solo home run. Overall, the Korean pitching staff has not been great. The 4.50 team ERA was tied for 12th and is the worst of the remaining teams.

The Korean pitching staff will face the best offensive unit in the WBC. The Dominican leads the tournament in RBIs, batting average, and OPS. Valdimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .500 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Meanwhile, Fernando Tatis Jr. is also raking. He is hitting .462 with a .611 on-base percentage, while having two home runs and nine RBIs. Juan Soto has also been solid. He's hitting just .333, but has a .500 on-base percentage with two home runs, four Rbis and four runs scored.

Meanwhile, it is likely to be Cristopher Sanchez on the mound for the Dominican Republic against Korea. He pitched just 1.1 innings in the first game of the World Baseball Classic, giving up six hits and three runs, all earned. The team also has Brayan Bello and Luis Severino available to start the game, but considering tougher opponents in the future, they may choose to sit them in this one. The DR pitching staff has been solid, sitting fourth in the tournament in ERA and WHIP.

Korea has had some solid bats so far in the WBC. The team has hit .243 in these games, while also slugging seven home runs. Bo Gyeong Moon has led the way. He is hitting .538 with a .635 OBP. He also has two doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and three runs scored. Menwile, Hyun Min Ahn has been solid as well. He is hitting .333 with a .439 OBP. He has just one RBI, but has scored four times.

South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Prediction and Pick

The weak spot of the Korean team has been their pitching. They have the highest team ERA of any team left in the tournament, and their nine home runs allowed is tied for the most of any team in the World Baseball Classic. Meanwhile, they have to face an offense that has hit the most home runs in the entire tournament and has the highest slugging percentage. The Dominican Republic is going to give up some runs, but their power alone will be able to dominate Korea. The DR moves on in a high-scoring game.

Final South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Prediction and Pick: Dominican Republic -4.5 (-115) and over 9.5 (-110)