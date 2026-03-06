Among the celebrities at the 2026 World Baseball Classic are Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet and the recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny.

During the broadcast of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Chalamet and Bunny were shown enjoying the game in Tokyo, Japan. Chalamet was sitting next to Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie.

Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny are at the Tokyo Dome watching the World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/hcXs8RbshD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 6, 2026

The 2026 World Baseball Classic just started on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2026. It will run through Mar. 17. The tournament will take place across Houston, Texas; Miami, Florida; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Tokyo, Japan. 20 teams will participate.

What are Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet up to?

Chalamet is just over a week away from potentially winning his first Oscar. He is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme.

This is not his first rodeo. Previously, Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his performances in Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown. He played Bob Dylan in the latter.

During this awards season, Chalamet has picked up a Critics' Choice Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme.

Bad Bunny is also an actor, having appeared in the likes of Bullet Train and Happy Gilmore 2, but he's better known for his music career.

Currently, Bunny is in the midst of the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. He is about to perform a show in Tokyo on Saturday, Mar. 7. So, it makes sense why he was at the World Baseball Classic.

The tour is in support of Bunny's sixth solo studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The album was released on Jan. 5, 2025, and won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

He is also coming off a performance at Super Bowl 60. Bunny was the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show performer, delivering a 13-minute performance.