Mar 10, 2026 at 10:37 AM ET

The Minnesota Vikings are focusing on maintaining veteran continuity as they kick off the early offseason and solidify their core before the market opens fully. The front office began the week by signing linebacker Eric Wilson to a three-year, $22.5 million extension, as reported by Mike Garafolo.

Wilson, who started all 16 games last season and recorded 115 tackles, received $12.5 million in fully guaranteed money.

This extension rewards his journey from being an undrafted free agent to a key player on the defense.

By securing this versatile playmaker, Minnesota ensures its defense remains anchored by a player capable of managing a heavy workload.

Continuing with their strategy of veteran stability, the organization made headlines with the return of one of the league's most reliable specialists.

According to Adam Schefter on X, three-time Pro Bowl long snapper Andrew DePaola is rejoining the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year, fully guaranteed $1.725 million contract.

This agreement, negotiated by agent Sean Stellato, marks DePaola’s return for his 12th NFL season.

As a cornerstone of the special teams unit, DePaola's return offers crucial reliability for a franchise that aims to keep its proven leaders onboard during this important transition period.

To help facilitate these moves and prepare for future acquisitions, the Vikings also took steps to improve their financial flexibility.

Reports from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport indicate that the team has officially restructured the contract of star tight end T.J. Hockenson, reducing his cap hit by $5 million for the 2026 season.

This adjustment, led by executive Rob Brzezinski, provides the necessary “wiggle room” to be aggressive as the legal tampering window opens.

With Hockenson's future secured and cap space cleared, the Vikings are positioning themselves as proactive players in the evolving landscape of roster building in the NFC North.