The 2026 World Baseball Classic continues to take shape, and the field has added a proven veteran arm. Team Italy received a notable boost this week by adding reliever Adam Ottavino, strengthening its bullpen ahead of a demanding tournament schedule.

Ottavino, a longtime Major League reliever with experience across several contending clubs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, has officially committed to pitch for Italy in the upcoming WBC. Now 40, he brings nearly two decades of big-league experience and a modern pitching profile built on movement, spin, and deception rather than raw velocity.

Baseball Isn’t Boring’s Rob Bradford first reported the news, sharing the update on X, formerly Twitter, after confirming both the invitation and Ottavino’s acceptance. Bradford pointed out the importance of the addition as Italy prepares for Pool B play in Houston.

“Just confirmed: Adam Ottavino has gotten word that he will be pitching for Team Italy in the @WBCBaseball”

Ottavino’s return to international competition adds another layer of significance. He previously represented Italy in the 2009 World Baseball Classic, delivering three scoreless innings against Venezuela. Seventeen years later, he returns as a seasoned veteran capable of handling high-leverage moments in a condensed, high-intensity tournament setting.

The timing is important for Italy, which faces one of the more challenging groups in the 2026 event. Matchups against elite national programs will test pitching depth early, making Ottavino’s presence a stabilizing force in the bullpen.

Despite his age, the right-handed reliever remains effective in short stints, an ideal fit for the WBC format. His analytical approach and sweeping breaking pitches should translate well in neutral environments such as Daikin Park, where Italy will compete.

Ottavino joins a growing core of experienced professionals on Italy’s roster, signaling a clear push beyond early-round exits. As the World Baseball Classic approaches, his addition brings leadership, credibility, and postseason-tested reliability to a team aiming to make a deeper run on the global stage.