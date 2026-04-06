The Miami Dolphins entered full rebuild mode during the 2026 offseason. Miami fired head coach Mike McDaniel, ripped the roster down to the studs, and made several important changes in their front office. One surprising NFL figure helped the Dolphins kick off their rebuild, and he is already praising the team for accepting his help.

Miami hired Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman as a consultant earlier this offseason. Aikman assisted with the team's general manager search that led to former Packers VP Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Aikman praised the team for seeking his guidance during a recent interview.

“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league and knowing that I have information that they don't have or can't get,” Aikman said on Thursday via DLLS Sports. “I think they were smart in taking advantage of that. Whether it was through me or through somebody else.”

Aikman has connections around the NFL thanks to his career as a broadcaster. He has a well-rounded perspective on the league after several years of calling Monday Night Football games. It seems the Dolphins saw the value of that experience as it related to their search for a new general manager.

Aikman also explained that this is not something the Cowboys have ever asked him to do.

“The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me,” Aikman added. “Maybe they have with others, but I don't feel there's a conflict. But I will say that I'm pulling for the Dolphins because now I have something at stake.”

It will be exciting to see how this new Dolphins team takes shape during the 2026 season and beyond. The next big step for the Dolphins is the 2026 NFL Draft later this month.