New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made a wish come true for Athletics owner John Fisher. Fisher had stated he was excited to see the kind of offense Judge could put up this season in the Sacramento ball park where the Athletics play. Judge put up that offense, with two home runs on Saturday against the A's.

The Yankees lost to the A's, 11-7, but Judge finished his day with three RBIs to go with his two blasts out of the park. Sacramento hosts a minor-league park for the Athletics.

“Not surprising,” Yankees starter Carlos Rodon said about Judge, per ESPN. “Once again putting on great swings like he always does. Really good player.”

The Athletics are playing in Sacramento for the time being, while waiting for a new ball park to be ready in Las Vegas. The A's left Oakland at the end of the 2024 season.

“We're excited to be here for the next three years playing in this beautiful ballpark but also being able to watch some of the best players in baseball, whether they be Athletics players or Aaron Judge and others launch home runs out of this very intimate, the most intimate ballpark in all of Major League Baseball,” Fisher said.

Judge now has 41 multi-home run games in his career. That is the fourth most of any Yankee, per ESPN.

The Yankees are trying to stay ahead in the AL East

The Yankees have seen some solid offense this season once again from Judge. He is hitting .396 this year, with 37 runs batted in. New York's slugger now has 14 home runs on the season, including four in his last seven games.

Judge grew up in California not too far from the city of Sacramento. He seemed quite comfortable playing in the smaller ball park.

“It just felt like being home,” Judge said after the Yankees win Friday. “Any time we play the A's, that's always something that's familiar to me and close to home to me. It was special.”

The Yankees need Judge to keep hitting. New York's bullpen has struggled this year, and the club hasn't been able to get a long win streak going. The Yankees lead the American League East, but are just 9-9 on the road this season.

The Yankees play the A's again on Sunday, with more opportunities for Judge to fulfill Fisher's wish. New York is now 22-17 on the campaign after the loss Saturday.