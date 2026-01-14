The New York Yankees have potential holes to fill in their lineup, especially if Cody Bellinger signs elsewhere in free agency, but they are presently focused on reinforcing their pitching staff. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman has completed a trade with the Miami Marlins for hard-throwing left-hander Ryan Weathers, according to YES Network's Jack Curry. The promising talent is costing the Yanks a decent prospect package.

New York is sending back outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones and infielders Dillon Jasso and Juan Matheus, per SportsGrid's Craig Mish. Although the Yankees are not parting ways with any of their top-10 prospects — Jones and Lewis come in at No. 15 and 16, respectively — they are still giving up four minor leaguers for a player who has struggled to stay healthy.

Weathers missed three months with a finger strain in 2024 and suffered forearm and lat injuries last season, limiting him to only 24 starts in that span. The good news for New York is that he has been solid when on the mound. Despite a turbulent September that saw him allow eight runs in his final two outings of the 2025 campaign, Weathers posted an acceptable 3.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

If the Yankees can keep the former No. 7 overall draft pick relatively fresh, he could add significant value to the back end of their pitching rotation. Gerrit Cole will eventually return, Max Fried finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting, young righties Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler provide a plethora of promise and Carlos Rodon was sneakily superb for much of the year.

While Cole and Rodon recover from their respective injuries, Ryan Weathers can give manager Aaron Boone crucial innings. He can potentially offer the franchise flexibility in the short term, and a ton of firepower in the long term.

Brian Cashman is making a gamble, but if this deal goes as planned, the Yankees will have an exceptionally deep starting staff in the second half of 2026.