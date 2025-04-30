The New York Mets are the hottest team in baseball. At 21-9, they are one game up on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the league.

Through 30 games, the Mets have dominated at home with a 13-1 record. They have a +55 run difference, which is the highest in the league. New York is 8-2 over their last 10 games and winners of two straight. There is a lot to look forward to for Mets Nation, but injuries always seem to get in the way.

Earlier in April, reliever A.J. Minter slipped when attempting to pitch against the Miami Marlins and ended up injuring his tricep and lat. Later in the month against the Washington Nationals, he left with an apparent injury and hasn't returned since. Minter was then placed on the IL on Sunday.

On Tuesday, manager Carlos Mendoza stated that Minter could require season-ending surgery. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. They will take a few days to think it over, as rest and rehab could see Minter return before the season ends, if he forgoes the surgery.

“All we know right now is we're dealing with a pretty significant injury here,” Mendoza said to the media via the article.

Minter has appeared in 13 games this season and owns a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and has K'd up 14 hitters in 11.0 innings pitched. The former Atlanta Braves reliever will be missed for the time that he is out.

When it comes to pitchers, you cannot rush their injuries. It's a long process to return, but luckily for the Mets, they have a great bullpen led by Edwin Diaz.

The Mets are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. New York, facing an elite offense, will hope to find someone to fill the void as a setup man to Diaz. Huascar Brazoban will likely step up as a right-hander but the Mets need another southpaw in the bullpen outside of Danny Young.