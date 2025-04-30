ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the New York Mets Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Mets Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Undecided

Corbin Burnes (0-1) with a 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 26.2 innings pitched, 12 walks, 25 strikeouts, .245 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: No Decision, 5.1 innings pitched, 3 hits, 3 runs (1 earned), 3 walks, 8 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 4.70 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15.1 innings pitched, 7 walks, 14 strikeouts, .288 oBA

The Mets have not decided who will start this game yet.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Mets Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -112

New York Mets: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Corbin Burnes is on the mound for this game, and he is pitching well. The right-hander has made all five of his starts in April, and he gives Arizona a great chance to win. He has only earned a decision in one of his starts this season, so the game is usually very close when he comes out. His chase rate and ground ball rate are both above the Major League average, so he does a good job in that aspect. If he can have another good day on the mound, the Diamondbacks will be able to win this game.

Arizona is just okay when it comes to batting average. However, they are a top-10 team in OPS. That is thanks to their slugging. Arizona has been able to leave the yard 40 times this season, which is the fifth-most in the MLB. Additionally, the Diamondbacks have 153 runs on the season, which is the third-most in the majors. If their offense gets hot in this game, Arizona will be able to win the game, or even cover the spread.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

New York is having a great season. They are 21-9 after beating the Diamondbacks Tuesday night. On the year, the Mets have been unbelievable on the mound. Their ERA is the lowest in the MLB, their WHIP is the ninth-lowest, they have the second-most strikeouts, and they have the third-most saves on the year. New York's pitching has led the way for the team, and that should be the case in this one. If the Mets continue to pitch well, they are going to win the game.

The Mets have a chance to put up some runs. Corbin Burnes has allowed at least three runs in four of his five starts. Along with that, Burnes is allowing a very high average exit velocity, and a very high hard-hit percentage. The right-hander has an expected ERA that is over one full run higher than his actual ERA. If the Mets can get to Burnes, they will in this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. It is hard to predict with the Mets not naming a starter, though. The thing to keep in mind is the Mets have an awesome pitching staff this season, so that does not matter as much. Still, I will take the Diamondbacks to win this game straight up on the back of Corbin Burnes.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-112)