New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is off to a strong start this season. Alonso worked hard this past offseason on his swing mechanics, and believes that has helped him connect better with the ball. He is hitting .333 this season, with six home runs.

Some Major League Baseball scouts are wondering how long Alonso can keep this up, and how it will impact his contract.

“There will be some regression, of course,” a MLB scout said, per The Athletic. “But if he has the kind of season it looks like he may have, it was a great strategy on his part to have the player option for Year 2, and I would think there would be some teams lining up for three or four years.”

Alonso signed a two-year deal with the Mets before the 2025 season. A player option included means Alonso can extend the contract if he wants. It was a major coup for the team to keep him, as the club had also signed a huge deal with outfielder Juan Soto.

While Alonso is keeping specifics mostly under his baseball cap regarding what has changed, it is believed he has adjusted how he connects with the ball on the bat. Alonso is essentially looking for a “sweet spot” with the bat once it hits the ball.

“He is locked in, playing free and without care. But it’s still a tough bet overall on this bat profile per historic comps. It could work out well for Pete being back with the Mets,” a National League scout said.

The Mets are 19-8 on the season heading into a game Sunday with Washington.

The Mets have hopes to reach a World Series

New York has plans to go to the World Series, after adding Soto to the lineup this campaign. The club nearly made the championship series last year, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. New York is contending with several others to be the crown jewel of the National League this season.

Alonso's hot start is certainly a huge reason the team is doing well. Alonso has multiple hits in multiple games this year. The Mets recently went on a seven-game winning streak, thanks to the offense doing enough to help the team's pitching.

“It would be hard to overlook the changes that he has made if he’s able to keep this up for an entire season,” a scout said.

