Things did not go according to plan for New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz in his outing against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

“Fans are streaming for the exits now, as Edwin Díaz has allowed three runs in the ninth inning of a non-save situation. This is also the lowest his fastball velocity has been in an outing this season, averaging 94.8 mph. Marlins 5, Mets 0, top nine,” MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported via X, formerly Twitter.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza came to Diaz's defense following his rough day on the mound, insisting that his control issues are not a concern for the team.

“We've seen it at times with him, but then he's got the ability to come right back and execute three perfect pitches.”

The Mets have had a solid start to the 2025 campaign as their 8-4 record places them at the top of the NL East, and they know Diaz will work to avoid having too many outings like this one.

Mets' Francisco Lindor has advice for Brett Baty

Despite the solid start the New York Mets have had this season, the same can't be said for infielder Brett Baty. Luckily for Baty, shortstop Francisco Lindor had some advice for him.

“My advice would be to stay in the moment. Don’t focus on the past or the future,” Lindor said via NJ.com. “Just enjoy the moment because we’re living in a beautiful time right now because we’re in the big leagues.

“Sometimes we have success and sometimes we fail, but we’re in the big leagues. Things take time. That’s what I would tell him.”

Baty is doing everything possible to maintain his focus and work out of his slump.

“I know it’s not an excuse at all, but it’s a very small sample size,” Baty told reporters after the game. “I gotta control what I can control and come in here and be the same guy every day, try to get better.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is confident in Baty's ability to figure things out and get back on track.