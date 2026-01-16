The New York Mets and infielder Bo Bichette reportedly agreed to a $126 million contract for three years on Friday. The move comes after Bichette was linked to the Philadelphia Phillies. Bichette is expected to play third base with the Mets — a surprising development since he's never played a single game at the hot corner in his career.

Nevertheless, bringing in a guy like Bichette is destined to add thump to the lineup. He's one of the best all-around hitters in the sport. Defensive prevention may be a concern, especially since Bichette isn't known for his throwing arm. Still, the bat plays anywhere.

With all of that being said, let's take an in-depth look at the move and grade the signing.

Bo Bichette heads to New York

Bichette owns a career .294/.337/.469 slash line for his career. He's never been the biggest power threat, as Bichette's career-high in home runs is 29 in a single season. Still, he's a doubles-machine and extremely balanced all-around offensive presence.

He should have no shortage of opportunities for success in a deep Mets lineup that features Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco.

Depending on how New York plans its lineup, Bichette will likely hit in one of the top three spots in the batting order. As a result, he should have plenty of RBI and/or run scoring opportunities.

The shift to third base adds uncertainty, though. Bichette has only played shortstop and designated hitter in his career. As mentioned, he isn't known for having the strongest throwing arm either.

His glove should make the transition without too much trouble, but some errors may surface on throws to first base.

As for the contract standpoint, Bichette was reportedly offered a seven-year deal worth $200 million from the Phillies, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He ultimately opted for the short-term but higher AAV deal with the Mets, agreeing to the aforementioned $126 million contract over three years. The deal also includes opt-outs for the first and second seasons and does not have any deferrals.

It's difficult to complain about making $42 million per season. If Bichette doesn't opt out, he can enter free agency once again at age 30. The flexibility of opt-outs gives him the option to move on after each of the upcoming couple of seasons.

It isn't the long-term contract Bichette was likely seeking, but this gives him the opportunity to compete for a long-term deal once again within the next few seasons or even sooner.

Mets add an offensive star

Article Continues Below

The Mets missed out on signing Kyle Tucker, who agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Bichette certainly isn't a bad fallback option.

The Mets now feature one of the best lineups in baseball. The trio of Bichette, Lindor and Soto will be absolutely electric, while guys like Semien, Polanco, Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty provide extra depth.

The third base decision is questionable as mentioned. It could lead to a defensive decline overall. Still, New York needed another bat and they came through by signing one of baseball's most balanced hitters. And at just 27 years old, Bichette will play with the Mets in the prime of his career.

Final grades

Did Bo Bichette receive his long-term contract? No. Is having him play third base a great decision by New York? Probably not.

Still, there's a lot to like about this move. Signing Bichette keeps him from joining their NL East rival in the Phillies. It also keeps the Mets afloat in the NL East and changes the overall perception of their offseason.

Meanwhile, Bichette has plenty of flexibility with his deal given the opt-outs, and making $42 million per season is a win.

No, it's not a perfect contract, but it is respectable for both sides.

Mets grade: B

Bo Bichette: A-