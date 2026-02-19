Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the New York Mets in the offseason. It will be the first time in his career playing for a new team, and he'll also be playing a new position at third base. On Thursday, Bichette revealed the one big change he has to make to move to the hot corner.

In an interview with Todd Zeile of SNY, the 27-year-old infielder stated that he is changing his glove to a bigger size now that he is playing third base. Despite the change, Bichette doesn't think the change is a bad thing and hardly notices a difference when fielding balls.

“I reached out to a couple guys that I've played with in the past that have played third base, and asked them what they thought,” said Bichette. “They said I should go bigger because why not? … There was a couple times I reached down and I felt like my glove hit the ground and I wasn't expecting it. But, I mean, I don't really think about it. A half inch isn't that much… It's bigger, so definitely different, but I don't notice it much.”

Bo Bichette talks with @Todd_Zeile about adjusting to a new glove as he moves from shortstop to third base Catch the entire interview TONIGHT on a new edition of Mets Hot Stove at 6:30 p.m. on SNY pic.twitter.com/VnMq3cDdtA — SNY (@SNYtv) February 19, 2026

Bo Bichette is entering his eighth MLB season. This will be his first with the Mets after playing seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays. The two-time All-Star will play a key role in New York, and his change to third base makes Bichette an important addition to the club.

He's coming off a stellar 2025 campaign, as he ended the season with a .311 batting average (tied career-best) and .357 OBP while recording 181 hits, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs. Fans will get their first glimpse of Bo Bichette on Saturday, when the Mets take on the Miami Marlins in their first spring training game.