The Los Angeles Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talent. Of course, they are led by the two-time reigning National League MVP, Shohei Ohtani. While he may be the favorite to win the award for a third straight season, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto has other plans.

Soto recognizes what Ohtani brings to the table, both offensively and from the mound. Nevertheless, the goal remains.

“He’s [Ohtani] really good. He’s really good,” Soto said, per MLB.com. “I’ve just got to beat him. Definitely, it’s not going to be easy, but I’ve got to find a way to beat him.”

The Mets superstar is coming off the best year of his career. Soto hit 43 home runs in 2025, surpassing his previous best of 41 the season prior with the New York Yankees. But his ability to run the bases is where he truly excelled last season. Soto swiped a career-high 38 bases and was caught just four times.

He finished third in the NL MVP race. Ohtani won the award, of course, with Kyle Schwarber finishing second.

Technically, this was Ohtani's third straight MVP and fourth overall. He won the American League MVP with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2023. His ability to mash at the plate and also pitch at near All-Star levels makes him a consistent threat.

Article Continues Below

But the Mets star is poised to make it happen.

“I’m going to be there every year, too,” Soto said. “So he'd better keep doing what he’s doing, because I’m coming.”

The Dominican Republic native then expressed what he needs to do to make it happen.

“I would definitely love to be better around the bases and better around the outfield. Even hitting, I try to keep my hitting increased. Thank God I’ve been doing well the past couple seasons. I’ve been putting numbers up there, career highs and stuff like that. So I just want to keep doing the same thing. I try to be better year after year.”

Soto's presence has only become more imposing in recent seasons. He made his name by becoming an on-base machine. But back-to-back 40+ home run campaigns, with his base-stealing prowess, may just put him over the top one of these years.