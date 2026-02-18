The New York Mets have had a mixed bag of an offseason so far in 2025-26, watching Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz both walk out the door in free agency. The Mets were able to make a splash by landing former Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette, as they look to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year.

Recently, it was announced that Bichette would primarily be playing third base as opposed to shortstop in a New York uniform, and now, Joel Sherman of the New York Post has compared that switch to one made by New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

“In his case, Jeter played shortstop, it was understood. He was a four-time champion… he wasn't going to move Alex Rodriguez,” said Sherman, per New York Post Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “…The same is true here with Francisco Lindor, who's kind of on a Hall of Fame arc as well. Maybe not quite as obvious as Jeter's was… and Bichette said ‘yeah, it's easier to do it if you know you're doing it for a star.'”

Sherman also referenced a selfless quote from Bichette regarding the switch.

Article Continues Below

“He said ‘all the ego went out the window when I played second base in the World Series,'” reported Sherman.

Indeed, Bichette and his Blue Jays came painfully close to winning the World Series last year against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but ultimately wound up falling just short in seven games.

Meanwhile, Lindor recently underwent surgery on a hand injury as the regular season approaches, making his status for opening day a bit of a question mark at this juncture. However, for the most part, it seems that Bichette will be comfortable playing third base this year.

In any event, the Mets' 2026 season is slated to get underway in late March.