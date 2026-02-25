The New York Mets are currently taking part in spring training as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 MLB season. The Mets recently got some bad news when it was revealed that star shortstop Francisco Lindor was undergoing surgery on his hand, although it's possible that the recovery does not extend into the upcoming regular season.

Despite having recently undergone the procedure, Lindor will still be able to participate in some activities in spring training.

“Francisco Lindor got his stitches out yesterday. He can restart some ‘impact' activities in the next 2-3 days, per Carlos Mendoza,” reported Anthony DiComo of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Lindor is one of the most important players on a Mets team that has high expectations coming into the 2026 season, looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether last year. At first, it was shaping up to be a somewhat disastrous offseason for the Mets this year, with the team watching both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk out the door in free agency, joining the Baltimore Orioles and reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

However, the Mets were able to save face to some extent by signing Bo Bichette away from the AL Champion Toronto Blue Jays. Bichette has typically played at shortstop throughout his career, but the plan in New York is for him to slide over to third base, so as not to disrupt Lindor's brilliance at the position.

Despite the chaotic offseason, the Mets still have one of the more talented rosters in the MLB landscape, and one of its best overall players in superstar Juan Soto, who was brought over from the New York Yankees last offseason.

Mets fans will certainly be hoping that Lindor is healthy and ready to go when the regular season gets underway in late March.