Carlos Mendoza, manager of the New York Mets, is not hiding the club’s defensive plans for Juan Soto in 2026. With the superstar outfielder set to move to left field full-time, Mendoza has stressed that defense tops the improvement list for a club determined to tighten up its run prevention ahead of Opening Day 2026.

The Mets confirmed Soto’s transition to left field earlier this month, with president of baseball operations David Stearns explaining the move from right field made sense from both a roster-construction and comfort standpoint. After acknowledging New York needed to improve its run prevention last season, positioning Soto in a more natural corner spot aligns directly with the organization’s renewed defensive emphasis.

New York has also pointed to Soto’s prior experience in left field with the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres as part of the rationale behind the move. The position change is not about diminishing his value but rather maximizing the roster around a franchise cornerstone signed to a historic long-term deal.

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM provided further context on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip of the Mets manager discussing the mindset of the 2019 World Series champion and defensive priorities during camp.

“He's one of those players where it's like alright, what's the part of my game that I need to improve on and the defense is the first one and he knows it.”

Those comments align with the broader message emerging from Mets spring training. Stearns has repeatedly emphasized run prevention as an area where the club fell short in 2025, while the 27-year-old slugger has openly discussed refining different aspects of his game from season to season, with defense now taking priority.

For the Mets, this blend of organizational transparency and player accountability will be crucial heading into the 2026 season. If the move to left field stabilizes the outfield and Soto combines sharper routes and positioning with his elite offensive production, the club’s defensive adjustment could quickly translate into meaningful gains in the NL East standings.